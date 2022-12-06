UN summit aims for global pact to protect nature

MONTREAL: Countries are gathering on Tuesday (Dec 6) for a key UN nature conference in Montreal, aiming to broker a new global agreement to protect what's left of Earth's wildlife and natural spaces.

Negotiators hope that the two-week summit, known as COP15, yields a deal that ensures there is more "nature" - animals, plants, and healthy ecosystems - in 2030 than what exists now. But how that progress is pursued and measured will need to be agreed by all 196 governments under the UN Convention on Biological Diversity (CBD).

"How do you translate 'nature positive' into an actual term we can measure?" said Basile van Havre, one of the co-chairs of the group responsible for drafting the agreement. "That's what we're doing through the creation of the new goals."

More than 10,000 participants, including government officials, scientists, and activists, were set to attend the summit starting on Wednesday and running through Dec 19.

The talks follow years of negotiations and calls by environmentalists and businesses to both protect natural resources and halt what scientists have labeled the sixth mass extinction.

More than 1 million species are now threatened with extinction, vanishing at a rate not seen in 10 million years. As much as 40 per cent of Earth's land surfaces are considered degraded, according to a 2022 UN Global Land Outlook assessment.

"We need governments to adopt a clear and urgent mission to halt and reverse biodiversity loss by 2030," said Eva Zabey, executive director of Business for Nature, a global coalition of businesses and conservation groups.

Like many other campaigners, Zabey called for "an ambitious, clear and enforceable international agreement" similar to the Paris Agreement on climate change. "We cannot afford to squander what could be a historic moment" in Montreal.