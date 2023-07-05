UN urges 'massive' clean energy investment in developing world

GENEVA: The United Nations called on Wednesday (Jul 5) for massive investment in clean energy in developing countries, saying there was otherwise little hope of achieving any climate goals by 2030.

Developing countries need renewable energy investments of about US$1.7 trillion annually but attracted foreign direct investment in clean energy worth only US$544 billion in 2022, the UN's trade and development agency UNCTAD said.

"We cannot fulfil the world's energy needs and safeguard our planet and our future without massive private sector investment in renewables in developing countries," said UN chief Antonio Guterres.

"We are at least a decade late in our efforts to combat global warming. Investment in renewable energy in developing countries is therefore essential and often the most economical way to bridge the energy gap.

"But while the transition to renewable energy is a global priority, investments in energy infrastructure and efficiency still fall far short of what is needed."