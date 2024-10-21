UN chief seeks 'significant' funding at summit to save nature

CALI: UN chief Antonio Guterres on Sunday (Oct 20) urged "significant investment" in a fund created to safeguard Earth's biodiversity as he addressed delegates to the world's biggest nature protection conference in Cali, Colombia.

The meeting, which officially opens on Monday, had a ceremonial kickoff with Cali on high alert after threats from a guerrilla group.

Guterres made a video address to guests gathered for the event taking place under the protection of thousands of Colombian police and soldiers, aided by UN and US security personnel.

"We must leave Cali with significant investment in the Global Biodiversity Framework Fund (GBFF), and commitments to mobilise other sources of public and private finance," the secretary general said.

The GBFF was created last year to help countries achieve the goals of the so-called Kunming-Montreal Global Biodiversity Framework (GBF) adopted in Canada in 2022 with 23 targets to "halt and reverse" the loss of nature by 2030.

So far, countries have made about US$250 million in commitments to the fund, according to agencies monitoring progress.

The fund is part of a broader agreement made in Montreal two years ago for countries to mobilise at least US$200 billion per year by 2030 for biodiversity, including US$20 billion per year by 2025 from rich nations to help the developing world.

Guterres highlighted that destroying nature increases conflict, hunger and disease, fuels poverty and slashes GDP.

"A collapse in nature's services – such as pollination, and clean water – would see the global economy lose trillions of dollars a year, with the poorest hardest hit," he said.

Avoiding such a future would entail countries "honouring promises on finance and accelerating support to developing countries", said Guterres.

"Those profiting from nature must contribute to its protection and restoration," he added.