CNA Explains: What is the UN High Seas Treaty and how will it protect the world’s oceans?

BANGKOK: Countries have taken a major step towards vast protections of the planet’s oceans after agreeing to a historic United Nations treaty, following years of tense negotiations on the issue.

The UN High Seas Treaty would allow the establishment of marine protected areas (MPAs) and allow other conservation efforts on the high seas - ocean areas that exist outside national borders and have previously never had a legal mechanism to cover them.

This equates to about two-thirds of all the ocean in the world, where human exploitation, including overfishing, illegal fishing and seabed mining, as well as climate change, poses enormous threats to critical ecosystems.

With the agreement of the treaty, which was negotiated at the United Nations (UN) headquarters in New York over the weekend under the presidency of Mrs Rena Lee, Singapore’s Ambassador for Oceans and Law of the Sea Issues and Special Envoy of the Minister for Foreign Affairs, there will now be a framework to protect ocean biodiversity.

The treaty will still need to be ratified and enacted by member states, but it gives momentum to the global 30x30 pledge to protect at least 30 per cent of the planet's land and 30 per cent of its seas by 2030.

The breakthrough was lauded by Singapore Foreign Minister Vivian Balakrishnan on Sunday (Mar 5). In a Facebook post, Dr Balakrishan described the treaty as “a timely achievement and a major milestone in the conservation and sustainable use of biodiversity in our oceans, and will go a long way towards protecting our global commons”.

“In today’s increasingly fragmented world, a rules-based multilateral order has never been more important,” he wrote.

CNA takes a look at why there is a need for the treaty, what it entails and how the rules may potentially affect nations in Southeast Asia.