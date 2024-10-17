‘Unprecedented stress’ on water resources causing global crisis, say experts

BANGKOK: A drastic shift in global water management is needed to avoid a “tragedy” that would damage economies, threaten food production and undermine human well-being, warn experts.

In a new report published by the Global Commission on the Economics of Water (GCEW), launched on Oct 17, leading independent experts from science, economics and policy-making said “unprecedented stress” on water systems has caused a crisis that will worsen in the decades to come.

This is as Singapore’s president and GCEW co-chair Mr Tharman Shanmugaratnam urged for wider perspectives when it comes to tackling issues of water governance.

“We can only solve this crisis if we think in much broader terms about how we govern water,” Mr Tharman said in a statement.

The experts found that the global water cycle - the process by which water is continuously moved throughout the Earth and atmosphere - had been persistently mismanaged and further imperilled by climate change and destructive land use.

“As this vital resource becomes increasingly scarce, food security and human development are at risk — and we are allowing this to happen,” said Mr Johan Rockström, director of the Potsdam Institute for Climate Impact Research (PIK) and another of GCEW’s four co-chairs, in a statement.

By 2050, the report found that high-income countries are set to lose an average of 8 per cent of their gross domestic product, due to changing rain patterns, rising temperatures and declining water storage levels.

The impacts could hit agriculture and irrigation systems hard, with half of the world’s food production - in areas home to three billion people - at risk by mid-century.

In lower-income countries, GDP loss could reach 15 per cent, it said, highlighting high-population density hotspots, including northwestern India, northeastern China and south and eastern Europe as particularly vulnerable.

Normal precipitation - which so many communities rely on - can no longer be trusted, a scenario adversely affecting poorer populations, which are more likely to both rely on rainfall and be impacted by deforestation.