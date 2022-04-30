Logo
Hamburger Menu
Logo

Sustainability

Indian agrochemicals manufacturer applies to flush toxic pesticides into South African sea
WhatsApp Telegram Facebook Twitter Email LinkedIn

Advertisement

Advertisement

Sustainability

Indian agrochemicals manufacturer applies to flush toxic pesticides into South African sea

Indian agrochemicals manufacturer applies to flush toxic pesticides into South African sea
A satellite image shows a highway and container yards before South Africa was hit with devastating floods, in Durban, South Africa Mar 13, 2022. (File photo: Maxar Technologies/Handout via Reuters)
30 Apr 2022 11:20PM (Updated: 30 Apr 2022 11:20PM)
WhatsApp Telegram Facebook Twitter Email LinkedIn

JOHANNESBURG: Indian agrochemicals manufacturer UPL has applied for permission to flush water contaminated by a toxic pesticides spill in South Africa's city of Durban directly into the sea or the sewerage system, the company said on Saturday (Apr 30).

The municipal authorities have judged the pesticides - which were being contained in a dam that overflowed during devastating floods that struck the eastern port city earlier this month - as being "highly toxic to the environment".

Looters set fire to a UPL warehouse containing the pesticides during a wave of looting and arson in July last year.

That caused a chemical spill which shut down beaches, released severe air pollution and killed marine wildlife. Sulphur dioxide, nitrogen dioxide, hydrogen chloride and hydrogen cyanide were among the chemicals released into the dam.

UPL told Reuters in an emailed statement that the "toxicity testing of April 11 showed extremely low levels of marine toxicity, capable of being completely neutralised" by dilution.

The municipality of eThekwini, which includes Durban, did not immediately respond to a request for comment.

UPL "has discussed with authorities disposal by various methods (including) to sewer and or sea outfall via the municipal sewer system," a company representative said, adding that "the entire proposal is based on the general acceptance by both the authorities and UPL that it is nonsensical" to truck 5224 cubic metres of contaminated water to landfills.

Environmental scientists are increasingly concerned about the contamination of the oceans by industrial chemicals, including pesticides, fertilisers, detergents and petroleum products.

Source: Reuters/gr

Related Topics

sustainability

Advertisement

Also worth reading

Content is loading...

Advertisement

Pressed for time? Stay informed with CNA's newsletters

This service is not intended for persons residing in the E.U. By clicking subscribe, I agree to receive news updates and promotional material from Mediacorp and Mediacorp's partners.

This browser is no longer supported

We know it's a hassle to switch browsers but we want your experience with CNA to be fast, secure and the best it can possibly be.

To continue, upgrade to a supported browser or, for the finest experience, download the mobile app.

Logo Logo

Upgraded but still having issues? Contact us