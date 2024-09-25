US-China progress sparks hope for COP29, says Azerbaijan

UNITED NATIONS: The United States and China are closing the divide on the contentious issue of international climate finance, raising hopes for a breakthrough at a crucial climate conference in Azerbaijan, according to the host country's chief negotiator.

In an interview with AFP, Yalchin Rafiyev said he had received "positive signals" following recent high-level talks between the world's two largest economies, which frequently assert themselves as leading voices for the Global North and South in international negotiations.

"There had been a very wide gap among the positions of the US and China," explained Rafiyev, who was speaking at the margins of the UN's annual high-level summit, and is tasked with steering negotiations between world leaders at the COP29 negotiations in Baku this November.

"This gap is now narrowing, and we see visible progress," added the 37-year-old diplomat, saying he saw a "softening" of stances on both sides.

While he declined to go into specifics, citing the need not to jeopardize delicate negotiations, he added: "That gives us an understanding that we may hope for a positive outcome in the COP29."