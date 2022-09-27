US climate envoy Kerry calls for ramp-up in financing to slash methane emissions

WASHINGTON: Countries need to ramp up spending dedicated to cutting methane emissions in order to rapidly slash greenhouse gases and meet global climate goals, John Kerry, US special presidential climate change envoy, said on Tuesday (Sep 27).

In prepared remarks opening the Global Methane, Climate, and Clean Air Forum, Kerry called on countries to keep up momentum building since last year, when more than 100 countries joined the Global Methane Pledge alongside the United States and the European Union, promising to reduce global methane emissions 30 per cent by 2030.

Trillions of dollars worldwide will be needed to help countries implement their national plans to slash methane, Kerry said in the remarks reviewed by Reuters.

"On finance, we have an immense uphill battle," Kerry said, noting that less than 2 per cent of global climate finance goes to methane, even though methane is responsible for nearly half of net global warming.

"We need this tide to change."