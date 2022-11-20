US Vice President Harris announces US$20 million new clean energy funding for Mekong region

BANGKOK: US Vice President Kamala Harris announced US$20 million in new funding for clean energy projects in the Mekong region, during the last day of her tour of Thailand on Sunday (Nov 20) following a regional summit.

She spoke to civil society and business leaders in Bangkok after the close of a meeting of the 21-member APEC bloc a day earlier.

"Bold climate action is not only necessary to protect the people of our planet and our natural resources, but it is also a powerful driver of economic growth," she said.

In an earlier news release, she said the administration would request funding from Congress for the Japan-US-Mekong Power Partnership (JUMPP), through which the two countries partner with regional nations to promote sustainable energy.

"In particular we know that the climate crisis presents a real threat to the communities who depend on the Mekong River. In Thailand, in Vietnam, Laos."