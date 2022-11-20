Logo
Best News Website or Mobile Service
 
WAN-IFRA Digital Media Awards Worldwide
Best News Website or Mobile Service
 
Digital Media Awards Worldwide
Hamburger Menu
Logo

Sustainability

US Vice President Harris announces US$20 million new clean energy funding for Mekong region
WhatsApp Telegram Facebook Twitter Email LinkedIn

Advertisement

Advertisement

Sustainability

US Vice President Harris announces US$20 million new clean energy funding for Mekong region

US Vice President Harris announces US$20 million new clean energy funding for Mekong region

FILE PHOTO: US Vice President Kamala Harris attends a leaders' meeting at the Asia-Pacific Economic Cooperation (APEC) summit at Queen Sirikit National Convention Center in Bangkok, Thailand, on Saturday, Nov 19, 2022. Haiyun Jiang/Pool via REUTERS

20 Nov 2022 03:16PM (Updated: 20 Nov 2022 03:16PM)
WhatsApp Telegram Facebook Twitter Email LinkedIn

BANGKOK: US Vice President Kamala Harris announced US$20 million in new funding for clean energy projects in the Mekong region, during the last day of her tour of Thailand on Sunday (Nov 20) following a regional summit.

She spoke to civil society and business leaders in Bangkok after the close of a meeting of the 21-member APEC bloc a day earlier.

"Bold climate action is not only necessary to protect the people of our planet and our natural resources, but it is also a powerful driver of economic growth," she said.

In an earlier news release, she said the administration would request funding from Congress for the Japan-US-Mekong Power Partnership (JUMPP), through which the two countries partner with regional nations to promote sustainable energy.

"In particular we know that the climate crisis presents a real threat to the communities who depend on the Mekong River. In Thailand, in Vietnam, Laos."

Related:

Source: Reuters/cm

Related Topics

clean energy Thailand Kamala Harris

Advertisement

Also worth reading

Content is loading...

Advertisement

Pressed for time? Stay informed with CNA's newsletters

Be among the first to know the Breaking news

This service is not intended for persons residing in the E.U. By clicking subscribe, I agree to receive news updates and promotional material from Mediacorp and Mediacorp's partners.