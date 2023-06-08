Vaquitas still exist, but barely: Sea 'panda' survey

MEXICO CITY: The vaquita, a small porpoise on the verge of extinction, is still hanging in there, said scientists on Wednesday (Jun 8) who had spotted about a dozen specimens of Mexico's "panda of the sea" on an expedition in May.

The vaquita is the smallest of all porpoises, similar to dolphins but with shorter beaks and more rounded bodies.

They perish in nets used to illegally catch totoaba, large fish whose swim bladders - organs used to control buoyancy - are believed in China to hold medicinal powers.

Scientists conducting a survey of the vaquita's endemic range in the Gulf of California off Mexico's north coast - spotted between 10 and 13 of the porpoises last month, they reported on Wednesday.

"We estimated that the sightings included 1 to 2 calves and there was a 76 per cent probability that the total number seen, including calves, was between 10 and 13 individuals," said a report issued by the NGO Sea Shepherd spearheading vaquita conservation efforts.

"Since the search was in a small portion of the vaquita's historical range, 10 to 13 is considered a minimum estimate of the number of vaquitas left," it added.

This was about the same number estimated in October 2021.

According to the latest report, all vaquitas sighted in May "appeared to be healthy."

The vaquita is considered the world's most threatened cetacean - the group of whales, dolphins and porpoises.

Grey-coloured porpoises, vaquitas are called "pandas of the sea" for the rings around their eyes.