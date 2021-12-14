Vulnerable to climate change, New York constructs seawall

NEW YORK: After major storms highlighted New York's weaknesses in the face of climate change, the city is erecting a US$1.45 billion system of walls and floodgates to protect it from rising sea levels.

Superstorm Sandy in 2012 was the trigger for establishing the East Coast Resiliency Project (ESCR), running 4km along the shoreline of Lower Manhattan. Hurricane Ida, which ravaged parts of the city this year, added further urgency.

During Sandy, which killed 44 city residents while impacting 110,000 more and leaving US$19 billion in damages, water levels rose upwards of 2.4m, according to Tom Foley, New York's acting Design and Construction Commissioner.

The completed wall will reach as high as 5m, Foley said. The project will also include gates to prevent water from seeping into Manhattan, home of the densest population in the United States.

The wall between 23rd and 20th streets is already constructed, an area where the East River and residential housing are at their most narrow.

Further down, where terrain allows, the project will include a hilly park that will serve as a protective wall, as well as a dock, an esplanade, bike lanes, benches and garden areas.

The city will also plant about 1,800 trees - nearly double the number that the project's construction has destroyed, along with an additional 1,000 in the neighborhood, said Sara Nielsen of the New York City Parks Department. About 500 new trees have already been planted.

And a new underground drainage system will improve the sewage network's evacuation capacity, while the construction of a power substation should help prevent a days-long power loss that happened during Sandy.

That major 2012 superstorm proved one of the worst to hit the United States this century, along with 2005's Katrina, which devastated New Orleans, and Harvey, which lashed Houston in 2017.