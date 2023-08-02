In a warming world, is an air-conditioned future inevitable?

WASHINGTON: They are ubiquitous in the United States, controversial in Europe and coveted in South Asia. As heatwaves intensify across the world, air-conditioning has taken centre stage.

For better or for worse, these power-hungry appliances are among the most common adaptations to a warming world. They have become a necessary tool for the survival of millions, according to experts.

But while they bring immediate, life-saving relief, air-conditioners come at a cost to the climate crisis because of their enormous energy requirements.

Air-conditioning is responsible for the emission of approximately one billion metric tonnes of carbon dioxide per year, according to the International Energy Agency (IEA), out of a total of 37 billion emitted worldwide.

It is possible to end this vicious cycle, experts say, by increasing the contribution of renewable energies, developing less energy-intensive air-conditioners and augmenting them with other cooling techniques.