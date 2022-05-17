Waiting for the water train in scorching India

JODPHUR, India: Afroz misses school every day to spend hours waiting with a handcart full of containers for a special train bringing precious water to people suffering a heatwave in India's desert state of Rajasthan.

Temperatures often exceed 45 degrees Celsius here, but this year the heat came early in what many experts say is more proof of climate change making life unbearable for India's 1.4 billion people.

"It's always been very hot here and we have always struggled for water," Afroz, 13, told AFP as he waited in Pali district for the second time that day for the special train.

"But I don't remember filling up containers in April."

For more than three weeks now, the 40-wagon train - carrying some 2 million litres - has been the only source of water for thousands of people in the district.

UNTREATED

Every day, dozens of people - mostly women and children - jostle with blue plastic jerry cans and metal pots to fill from hoses gushing water out of the army-green train into an underground tank.

Water has been dispatched by train to Pali before, but according to local railway officials, the shortage this year was already critical in April so they started early.

The wagons - filled in Jodhpur, around 65km away - are first emptied into cement storage tanks, from which the water is sent to a treatment plant for filtering and distribution.