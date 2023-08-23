As wildfires multiply, a new era of air pollution

WASHINGTON: From Quebec to British Columbia to Hawaii, North America is facing an extraordinary wildfire season - and regions both near and far have found themselves increasingly blighted by smoke exposure.

Here's what you should know about air pollution from these blazes.

WHAT WE KNOW

One of the defining aspects of smoke from wildfires is "particulate matter" - toxins that, in their numbers, can make smoke visible.

Particulate matter of 2.5-micron diameter, PM2.5, is "particularly dangerous for human health and emitted in really large quantities", Rebecca Hornbrook, an atmospheric chemist at the National Center for Atmospheric Research, who flies in planes through the smoke for her research, told AFP.

"Typically if you are downwind of a wildfire, that's the thing that's causing the majority of the darkening of the sky and the lack of visibility," she said, such as the shrouded skies seen in New York as a result of fires hundreds of miles away in Quebec earlier this year.

PM2.5 penetrates deep inside the lungs and potentially even the bloodstream.

The average American had already been exposed to 450 micrograms of smoke per cubic meter by early July, worse than the entirety of the years from 2006 to 2022, economist Marshall Burke at Stanford posted on X recently, citing calculations made by the university's Environmental Change and Human Outcomes Lab.

Also of concern are invisible substances known as volatile organic compounds such as butane and benzene. These cause eye and throat irritation, while some are known carcinogens.

When VOCs mix with nitrogen oxides - which are produced by wildfires but also are abundant in urban areas from burning fossil fuels - they help form ozone which can exacerbate coughing, asthma, sore throat and difficulty breathing.