Logo
Best News Website or Mobile Service
WAN-IFRA Digital Media Awards Worldwide 2022
Best News Website or Mobile Service
Digital Media Awards Worldwide 2022
Hamburger Menu
Logo

Sustainability

World registers hottest day ever recorded on Jul 3
WhatsApp Telegram Facebook Twitter Email LinkedIn

Advertisement

Advertisement

Sustainability

World registers hottest day ever recorded on Jul 3

World registers hottest day ever recorded on Jul 3

A woman walks with cold patches on her forehead and neck amid a red alert for heatwave in Beijing, China on Jun 23, 2023. (File Photo: Reuters/Tingshu Wang)

05 Jul 2023 12:03AM
WhatsApp Telegram Facebook Twitter Email LinkedIn

Monday, Jul 3, was the hottest day ever recorded globally, according to data from the US National Centers for Environmental Prediction. 

The average global temperature reached 17.01 degrees Celsius, surpassing the August 2016 record of 16.92 degrees Celsius as heatwaves sizzled around the world.

The southern US has been suffering under an intense heat dome in recent weeks. In China, an enduring heatwave continued, with temperatures above 35 degrees Celsius. North Africa has seen temperatures near 50 degrees Celsius.

And even Antarctica, currently in its winter, registered anomalously high temperatures. Ukraine's Vernadsky Research Base in the white continent's Argentine Islands recently broke its July temperature record with 8.7 degrees Celsius. 

"This is not a milestone we should be celebrating," said climate scientist Friederike Otto of the Grantham Institute for Climate Change and the Environment at Britain's Imperial College London.

"It's a death sentence for people and ecosystems."

Scientists said climate change, combined with an emerging El Nino pattern, was to blame.

"Unfortunately, it promises to only be the first in a series of new records set this year as increasing emissions of (carbon dioxide) and greenhouse gases coupled with a growing El Nino event push temperatures to new highs," said Zeke Hausfather, a research scientist at Berkeley Earth, in a statement. 

Related:

Source: Reuters/at

Advertisement

Also worth reading

Content is loading...

Advertisement

Pressed for time? Stay informed with CNA's newsletters

Be among the first to know the Breaking news

This service is not intended for persons residing in the E.U. By clicking subscribe, I agree to receive news updates and promotional material from Mediacorp and Mediacorp's partners.