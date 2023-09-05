World losing race to meet climate goals, COP28 president says

NAIROBI, Kenya: The world is losing the race to meet its climate change goals, the president of the upcoming COP28 climate summit said on Tuesday (Sep 5), as African presidents gathered in Kenya to discuss how to fund the continent's environmental agenda.

The grim assessment by Sultan Al Jaber, who will preside over the summit in the United Arab Emirates (UAE) in late November, came three days before the United Nations publishes its first “global stocktake”, an assessment of how nations are doing in their efforts to tackle climate change.

"We are not delivering the results that we need in the time that we need them," Jaber, who also heads the Abu Dhabi National Oil Company, told delegates at the inaugural Africa Climate Summit in Kenya's capital, Nairobi.

The summit, which opened on Monday, is focused on mobilising financing for Africa's response to climate change.

While Africa is suffering from some of the most severe impacts of climate change, the continent only receives about 12 per cent of the financing it needs to cope, according to researchers.