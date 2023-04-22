World's 'oldest' tree able to reveal planet's secrets

In recent years, tourists have walked an hour through the forest to the spot to be photographed beside the new "oldest tree in the world".

Due to its growing fame, the national forestry body has had to increase the number of park rangers and restrict access to protect the Great Grandfather.

By contrast, the exact location of Methuselah is kept a secret.

Also known as the Patagonian cypress, it is the largest tree species in South America.

It lives alongside other tree species, such as coigue, plum pine and tepa, Darwin's frogs, lizards, and birds such as the chucao tapaculo and Chilean hawk.

For centuries its thick trunk has been chopped down to build houses and ships, and it was heavily logged during the 19th and 20th centuries.

EXCITEMENT IN SCIENTIFIC COMMUNITY

Park warden Anibal Henriquez discovered the tree while patrolling the forest in 1972. He died of a heart attack 16 years later while patrolling the same forest on horseback.

"He didn't want people and tourists to know (where it was) because he knew it was very valuable," said his daughter Nancy Henriquez, herself a park warden.

Henrique's nephew, Jonathan Barichivich, grew up playing amongst the Fitzroya and is now one of the scientists studying the species.

In 2020, Barichivich and Lara managed to extract a sample from the Great Grandfather using the longest manual drill that exists, but they did not reach the centre.

They estimated that their sample was 2,400 years old and used a predictive model to calculate the full age of the tree.

Barichivich said that "80 per cent of the possible trajectories show the tree would be 5,000 years old".

He hopes to soon publish the results.

The study has created excitement within the scientific community given that dendrochronology - the method of dating tree rings to when they were formed - is less accurate when it comes to older trees as many have a rotten core.