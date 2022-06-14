WTO goes green as climate change impacts trade

GENEVA: The World Trade Organization's boss insisted on Monday (Jun 13) that turning trade green was now urgent business, with the WTO putting climate change at the heart of its negotiations.

The WTO is staging its first meeting of trade ministers in nearly five years and environmental issues are rocketing up the agenda at the global trade body.

The European Union on Monday teamed up with Ecuador, Kenya and New Zealand to launch a new Coalition of Trade Ministers on Climate, in the expectation that other countries will join the forum.

And diverse nations are already banding together in other groups to try and find mutual ways forward on topics such environmentally-sustainable trade and tackling plastic pollution.

"Greening trade is urgent: climate change isn't waiting," WTO chief Ngozi Okonjo-Iweala said after attending the new coalition's launch on day two of the WTO ministerial conference in Geneva.

EU trade commissioner Valdis Dombrovskis said the new group would try to tackle the climate crisis in a fair manner through trade policy.

"Trade has to be part of the solution. It is an engine of growth that can create new green jobs, reduce poverty and support the transition to climate-neutral economies," he told the group's launch.

Its ministers want to boost trade, and trade policies, in support of sustainable development and the 2015 Paris Agreement climate goals.

A first meeting is planned for July to work out the coalition's next steps.

Climate change is not strictly within the WTO's purview but the organisation - which is looking to revive its importance on the world stage - wants to make sustainable development and environmental protection among its core objectives.