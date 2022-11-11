LTA to review rule for taxi drivers to check vehicles after each trip; withdraws warning letter to cabby

SINGAPORE: The Land Transport Authority (LTA) has agreed to review a rule where taxi drivers are required to search their vehicle for any items left behind by the passengers after a trip.

The National Taxi Association (NTA) and National Private Hire Vehicles Association (NPHVA) had reached out to LTA for an explanation and clarification after one taxi driver received a written warning by LTA for "having failed to search the vehicle for any property accidentally left behind by the hirer", said Yeo Wan Ling, Adviser to NTA and NPHVA in a Facebook post on Friday (Nov 11).

Ms Yeo, who is also Director of NTUC U SME and U Women and Family, added that the associations reached out to LTA after drivers gave feedback and expressed concerns about the incident.

"Like our taxi and (private-hire vehicle) driving community, the NTA and NPHVA are concerned about the warning received by the driver and we reached out to the LTA for an explanation and clarifications on behalf of our P2P community," she said.

LTA clarified that this is a long-standing rule and serves as a good practice on the part of the driver, she added.

WARNING LETTER WITHDRAWN

LTA has decided to withdraw the warning letter and shared that the intent was to "remind the driver on such good practices", said Ms Yeo.

Ms Yeo's post also said that LTA has never prosecuted any driver for such breaches.

"Going forward, the LTA agreed to review the continued relevance of this rule together with stakeholders."

The Associations and the National Trades Union Congress believe that the safety of our drivers must be a top priority, she said, adding that the drivers' work conditions often do not allow them to "search for items accidentally left behind by hirers" safety and effectively.

"While it is a good practice to have, it should not be an obligation that attracts penalties.

"We thank the LTA for withdrawing the letter of warning to our driver and will continue to work together with the LTA and other stakeholders to support our drivers."

DRIVER MADE APPEAL AGAINST WARNING

An earlier Facebook post made by user Ong Boon showed a letter from LTA dated Oct 26 stating that the driver had made an appeal against the warning to the transport authority through Member of Parliament Tin Pei Ling on Oct 11.

According to the letter, an investigation by LTA showed that on Jul 9 at about 1.26pm, the driver had failed to search his taxi for any items left by the passenger after the trip.

"Hence, our investigation finds you liable for the offence of 'Failing to search vehicle for any property accidentally left by the hirer' under rule 39(1) of the (Road Traffic Rules)," the letter stated.

Rule 39(1) of the Road Traffic (Public Service Vehicles) (Vocational Licences and Conduct of Drivers, Conductors, Trishaw Riders and Passengers) states that immediately or before the end of the journey, the driver of a vehicle should search his vehicle for any property left behind.

The letter also noted that a written warning was issued to the driver on Sep 28. It stated that LTA was "satisfied" with the investigation findings that the driver was liable for the offence and was hence unable to rescind the warning.

Ong Boon's post, which was then reposted on Facebook page Beh Chia Lor - Singapore Road, said: "To all taxi drivers, if we don't look behind the seat after passenger alights and passenger has left/lost items in taxi, if passenger complains to LTA this is what we'll receive a stern warning letter and we might be held liable."