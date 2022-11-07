The Mark of Empire - Kingdoms of The East

Introduction

Singaporean curator and scholar, Peter Lee, once again seeks out epic legends and vibrant traditions of how four distinct peoples in East Asia made their mark in the region.

Over six weeks and covering 2,500km, Peter travels to South Korea, the birthplace of the Joseon dynasty and the longest reigning. In Japan, he discovers the mighty Tokugawa Shogunate and in Hokkaido, he goes in search of wild bears, home to the Ainu. Finally, to the southern Ryukyu Kingdom, home to enterprising merchants.