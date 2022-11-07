The Mark of Empire - Kingdoms of The East

The award-winning Mark of Empire returns for a second season to explore the past kingdoms of Japan and Korea.Discover more
Introduction
Singaporean curator and scholar, Peter Lee, once again seeks out epic legends and vibrant traditions of how four distinct peoples in East Asia made their mark in the region.
Over six weeks and covering 2,500km, Peter travels to South Korea, the birthplace of the Joseon dynasty and the longest reigning. In Japan, he discovers the mighty Tokugawa Shogunate and in Hokkaido, he goes in search of wild bears, home to the Ainu. Finally, to the southern Ryukyu Kingdom, home to enterprising merchants.
Exclusive Screening:
Journey to Japan
Join CNA as we discover past kingdoms in Japan - from the north in Hokkaido to the southern Ryukyu islands.
Watch this exclusive screening LIVE as we bring you highlights from the Japan episodes, along with an insightful panel session with our special guests and producers of the documentary.
9 December, 3.00pm (SGT)Add to Google Calendar Add to Apple Calendar
The Mark Of Empire: Watch New Episodes
Watch this space for new episodes from 10 December.
Episode Title: Title to be placed here.
Episode Title: Title to be placed here.
Episode Title: Title to be placed here.
Episode Title: Title to be placed here.
Episode Title: Title to be placed here.
Episode Title: Title to be placed here.
Episode Title: Title to be placed here.
Episode Title: Title to be placed here.
The Faces Behind The Series
Back as the host for the second season, Peter Lee is an independent researcher, and the Honorary Curator of the NUS Baba House. He co-authored The Straits Chinese House with Jennifer Chen, published by the National Museum of Singapore in 1998 and 2006.
In 2016, he co-curated Singapore, Sarong Kebaya and Style at the Fukuoka Art Museum and the Shoto Museum in Tokyo. He was the guest curator of Port Cities: Multicultural Emporiums of Asia, 1500-1900 at Asian Civilization Museum, which opened in November 2016, and co-authored its exhibition catalogue.
In 2017, he was the historical consultant for a Peranakan-themed short film launched at the Singapore Changi Airport Terminal 4. Peter was also the guest curator of Amek Gambar: Peranakans and Photography, an exhibition held at the Peranakan Museum from 2018 to 2019.
Dominic Young is a documentary producer and director who has worked in over 20 countries, including in Asia where his past work includes CNA’s award-winning Mark of Empire on the history of Southeast Asia’s great empires, as well as China Relics Decoded and Maritime Silk Road Reborn (National Geographic), on different aspects of China’s past.
Born and raised in Japan, Dominic returned to his roots to film three episodes of Mark of Empire season 2, entitled Kingdoms of the East - charting the story of how four distinct groups of people shaped modern Korea and Japan.
Photo Gallery
Catch Up On The Mark Of Empire Season 1
Discover the history of four Southeast Asian empires that made their mark.
From Thailand, to Myanmar, Cambodia and Indonesia, Peter explores ancient ruins, grand legends and lively traditions to chart the rise and fall of four distinct empires, and how their legacies still shape cultures and identities today.
The Mark Of Empire - S1E1: Ayutthaya
500 years ago, Thailand’s Ayutthaya was one of the world’s largest and most cosmopolitan cities. Curator and scholar Peter Lee charts its transformation from backwater state to global superpower.
The Mark Of Empire - S1E3: Angkor
Curator and scholar Peter Lee visits Angkor to discover how, a thousand years ago, the ancient Khmer overcame nature to thrive, leaving behind iconic ruins that lie at the heart of Cambodian identity.
What Viewers Say
What a beautiful documentary. This was such a wonderful watch, very educational and fascinating. You really learn to respect and stand in awe of the cultures around the world!
Lisa D
This documentary sparks in me an endearing sense of familial sibling relationship towards my neighbouring countries. Thank you CNA and Peter Lee, from my heart, for such an inspiring piece!
Emil Mudigdo
Thank you Peter, you've done such a great job for telling stories of our ancient culture. Watching this makes me feel proud of how great our ancestors were, and I begin to love my country even more.
Guntur Aji
What a beautiful documentary. This was such a wonderful watch, very educational and fascinating. You really learn to respect and stand in awe of the cultures around the world!
Lisa D
This documentary sparks in me an endearing sense of familial sibling relationship towards my neighbouring countries. Thank you CNA and Peter Lee, from my heart, for such an inspiring piece!
Emil Mudigdo
Thank you Peter, you've done such a great job for telling stories of our ancient culture. Watching this makes me feel proud of how great our ancestors were, and I begin to love my country even more.
Guntur Aji