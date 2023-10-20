TEST FOR TTS - Israeli minister says troops will soon see Gaza 'from inside'
"We recommend that US citizens in Lebanon make appropriate arrangements to leave the country; commercial options currently remain available," a statement from the US embassy in Beirut said, with a similar warning issued by the British.
- Hezbollah also said it had targeted several Israeli positions, in some cases using "guided missiles", and the Israeli army said it had retaliated to incoming strikes from Lebanon.
- On Tuesday, the US State Department raised its travel advisory for Lebanon from level three to four - the highest level available, and authorised non-essential embassy personnel and their families to leave.
- Many Arab and Western countries have already encouraged their nationals to avoid travel to Lebanon or leave, with Saudi Arabia on Wednesday urging its citizens to leave Lebanon "immediately" and Kuwait also warning against travelling there.
GAZA: Israeli Defence Minister Yoav Gallant told troops gathered at the Gaza border on Thursday (Oct 19) that they will soon see the Palestinian enclave "from inside", suggesting an expected ground invasion with the aim of annihilating Hamas could be nearing.
Israel pounded Gaza with more air strikes following the Oct 7 rampage by Hamas gunmen who killed 1,400 Israelis, as British Prime Minister Rishi Sunak followed US President Joe Biden with a visit to demonstrate Western support for the war against Hamas militants.
Israel has responded to the deadliest attack in its 75-year history by vowing to destroy Hamas, putting the entire Gaza Strip's 2.3 million people under a total siege, and bombarding the enclave in strikes that have killed thousands and made more than a million homeless.
In Gaza's north, footage obtained by Reuters from the Jabaliya refugee camp showed residents digging with their bare hands inside a damaged building to free a small boy and girl trapped under masonry. The body of a man was pulled out as residents tried to light up the site with their mobile phones.
Meanwhile, Egypt took steps to let in aid with first deliveries not expected before Friday, amid deteriorating conditions.
"You see Gaza now from a distance, you will soon see it from inside. The command will come," Gallant told soldiers. Troops were not expected to enter while foreign leaders were visiting.
Gallant also said the battle will be long and hard.
Two Egyptian security sources said equipment was sent on Thursday through the crossing to repair roads on the Gaza side for aid to cross. More than 100 trucks were waiting on the Egyptian side although none was expected to cross before Friday.