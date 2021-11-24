Tesla's Musk exercises more options, sells shares worth US$1.05 billion

Logo
Musk sells Tesla shares worth US$1.05 billion, buys 2.15 million shares
FILE PHOTO: Tesla CEO Elon Musk gestures as he visits the construction site of Tesla's Gigafactory in Gruenheide near Berlin, Germany, August 13, 2021. Patrick Pleul/Pool via Reuters/File Photo

24 Nov 2021 11:19AM (Updated: 24 Nov 2021 12:12PM)
:Tesla Inc Chief Executive Elon Musk sold another 934,091 shares of the electric vehicle maker worth US$1.05 billion after exercising options to buy 2.15 million shares, U.S. securities filings showed on Tuesday.

The world's richest person had on Nov. 6 tweeted that he would sell 10per cent of his stock if users of the social media platform approved. A majority of them had agreed with the sale.

Since then, he has sold 9.2 million shares worth US$9.9 billion. Last Tuesday, Musk sold 934,091 shares to meet tax withholding obligations related to the exercise of stock options.

(Reporting by Maria Ponnezhath in Bengaluru; Editing by Arun Koyyur)

Source: Reuters

