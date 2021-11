BANGKOK : Thailand's monetary policy must remain accommodative to support fiscal policy and fiscal measures introduced must be supportive of business and households, the country's finance minister said on Wednesday.

Finance minister Arkhom Termpittayapaisith made the remarks at a business seminar, where he stressed that monetary and fiscal policy must be in step.

(Reporting by Orathai Sriring and Kitiphong Thaichareon; Editing by Martin Petty)