Offered a promotion to manager? Why leadership is not right for everyone
Navigating the transition from a team member to a leader requires more than just expertise. It's about fostering growth, making tough decisions and maintaining balance, human resource experts said.
At the fairly tender age of 29, Ms Lim SC was surprised and flattered to find herself at a career crossroads, not knowing which path to choose.
With just over four years of experience as an account executive at a media firm, Ms Lim was offered a promotion to lead her team, a move that came with a pay bump and the coveted title of manager.
It also meant that she would have more influence in shaping campaigns.
However, the increased responsibility also shifted her focus from building client relationships – an aspect of the job she enjoyed – to managing budgets, mentoring junior employees and juggling team dynamics.
She told CNA TODAY: "I always found it daunting to watch my previous team lead handle these tasks. But I was the second most senior member of the team after her, so my boss chose me as her replacement."
Feeling inexperienced, she questioned whether becoming a manager was the right step for her career progression, because she did not think she was ready.
"The last thing I want is to end up becoming a bad or incompetent manager, because this would affect many things in the team such as workload and morale."
In the end, Ms Lim accepted the promotion because she thought that it would be a good learning experience.
IS BECOMING A MANAGER THE RIGHT PATH FOR ME?
Human resource (HR) experts said that Ms Lim's concerns were well-founded, because moving up to management level and shouldering leadership responsibilities come with entirely different challenges from her previous role.
While a specialised role requires technical skills and expertise in a specific field, managers typically focus on building and enabling their teams by overseeing projects, making strategic decisions and fostering growth, they added.
Ms Samantha Tan, HR business partner at recruitment firm Seek, said that employees looking towards a managerial role should feel comfortable about having to pick up skills such as conflict resolution, decision making, work delegation, coaching and providing objective feedback.
Some questions they can ask themselves to assess their readiness for management include whether they enjoyed providing direction to, and taking responsibility for, a group of individuals, and if they found it fulfilling to help someone grow through a specific project, she added.
Ms Nadia Alaee, senior director of human resource business partners at HR firm Deel, said that if employees are offered a managerial role early in their career and does not feel fully ready, the first step is to have an open discussion with their manager.
"They can express their concerns and explore whether there are opportunities for guidance, mentorship or training that can better equip them for the responsibilities ahead," she added.
Some workers offered a management role may worry about work-life balance.
However, it is a myth to think management "erases" work-life balance, one professional said.
Mr Saumitra Chand, a career expert at recruitment platform Indeed, added that the balance evolves over time, and managers play a key part in setting the tone for their teams.
"A recent survey we conducted found that more than half of employees in Singapore are contacted after hours, with a third reporting negative health impacts," he said.
"This shows that boundaries are no longer just nice to have. They are essential for long-term productivity and well-being.
"Good managers model balance themselves. They establish clear priorities, respect downtime and delegate effectively."
IS MANAGEMENT THE ONLY WAY I CAN PROGRESS IN MY CAREER?
Management has long been seen as the conventional path to career progression, but does choosing not to pursue it mean that you're missing out?
On the contrary, HR and career experts told CNA TODAY that the world of work, and getting ahead, is no longer a "static" concept and employees have more power to shape their career paths.
Many companies now have specialist or technical tracks that allow their employees to advance into different non-management roles. The experts also said that specialists with in-demand skills can achieve comparable earnings, especially in competitive fields such as technology, finance and medicine.
Career coach Chee Sze-Yen said today, many roles are less hierarchical than they used to be. Hence, career growth is no longer limited to becoming a people manager, as one can grow in many directions.
"It’s a 360-degree process. Some people might even take two steps back to pivot into a different role or field, like moving from operations to marketing," she said.
"That transition might not happen directly, but there could be adjacent roles, like product launches or commercial projects, that offer exposure to marketing insights. This kind of horizontal, lateral growth can still lead to meaningful progress, including better pay over time," said the executive director of Career Agility International.
Ms Alaee of Deel said if someone prefers to focus on building their technical expertise rather than managing people, they can pursue a career path that allows them to take on specialised roles.
"For example, they could be trainers or mentors for less experienced employees, sharing their expertise to help upskill the workforce.
"Specialists can also often transition into internal or external consulting roles. They provide strategic advice to organisations, helping them solve complex problems and implement solutions based on their expertise," she said.
To keep advancing without moving into leadership roles, Ms Alaee also said specialists can focus on a mix of technical and soft skills and gain relevant credentials to stay competitive in their field.
"Specialists must remain at the forefront of their industry by keeping track of emerging technologies, tools and best practices. They can also pursue technical certifications or advanced qualifications in their expertise, which could open doors to higher-level specialist roles."
Whether an employee is a manager or specialist, Ms Chee stressed that career growth also depends on whether one is able to continue adding value to their organisation. This is because, in the corporate world, promotions and recognition are tied to commercial success.
"For example, you might propose a stretch project to explore a new market or trend the organisation hasn’t tapped into yet. If it succeeds, it could open up opportunities to bring in investors, resources or additional support.
"Otherwise, if there’s no bottom-line impact, the company has little incentive to promote you, even if you’re a great worker," she said.
While there's no one-size-fits-all checklist for personality traits suited to management roles, Mr Saumitra said that effective managers consistently demonstrate qualities such as empathy, adaptability, accountability and clear communication.
"On the flip side, someone resistant to collaboration, uncomfortable with conflict, or unwilling to delegate might not be ready yet. Leadership requires both competence and the confidence to bring others along with you."
ON MANAGING PEERS AND OLDER COLLEAGUES
Aspiring managers may worry about the challenges of managing peers or older colleagues, which requires strong people management skills.
Indeed's Mr Saumitra acknowledged that such a situation can feel like walking a tightrope. But it is also an opportunity to demonstrate leadership.
"The key lies in earning trust and fostering mutual respect," he said.
This can be done by acknowledging the transition and being upfront about the change, as transparency during this process helps ease any tension and uncertainty that may arise.
Mr Saumitra also referred to the need to focus on the strengths of each team member by highlighting the unique value they bring to the table, regardless of their position in the hierarchy. This approach helps to build confidence and promotes collaboration.
Also, setting clear expectations is crucial to ensure alignment within the team and that everyone understands their individual contributions.
"Finally, adapt your leadership style to meet the needs and preferences of your team members. Being flexible in your approach fosters trust and strengthens relationships, creating a more cohesive and productive environment," he said.
"Above all, lead with humility and clarity. Authority comes not from your title but from your ability to guide, inspire and create value for the team."
Additionally, Ms Chee of Career Agility recommended coaching or mentoring, as it could help shift perspective and approach leadership with confidence.
Ultimately, for those on the verge of a promotion and questioning if they’re ready for management, she said: "The truth is, you can never know for sure. But if you don’t try, you don’t grow."
Ms Chee added that, as cliché as it sounds, growth happens through discomfort.
"It’s like using sandpaper (in woodwork). While uncomfortable, it smooths out the rough edges in the end. The key is to get out of your comfort zone, even though the learning curve can feel steep," she said.
"You’re allowed to ask questions and be vulnerable, especially if your company's leadership fosters that kind of environment. However, if the workplace culture is toxic, that's a conversation for another story."