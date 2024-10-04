What I've learnt about sustaining a relationship from watching the ups and downs of my parents' marriage

My parents' laughter rings out as I return home from work one recent evening. I find them lounging on the sofa delighted by a Korean actor's antics in their latest favourite television show.

Married for 25 years, this has become their nightly ritual. This heart-warming level of comfort with each other was achieved only after years of ironing out differences that sometimes exploded into arguments.

When I was younger, they disagreed on parenting issues. My mother often had to work overtime in the office, which irritated my father who had to step up to take care of my sister and me. He reprimanded her: “You are not fit to be a mother.”

My mother was so upset that she still remembers that comment to this day. But in the end, she compromised by bringing her laptop home to work in the evenings. Other conflicts arose but they sorted them out eventually.

I admire their story of reconciliation - after all, I have given up on my relationships at the first major disagreement.

Speaking to other couples and therapists made me realise that marriage requires hard work beyond the butterflies of early romance. Learning how to navigate arguments is key to sustaining a long-term connection.

RUB UP THE WRONG WAY

Relationship experts shared that married couples’ arguments tend to revolve around certain topics - dealing with in-laws, finances, lifestyle differences, diverging career goals and parenting.

When couples are dating, they have no responsibilities. But getting married and living together make relationships more mundane since partners have to observe each other's behaviour 24/7 and divide household chores, said psychotherapist Carol Goh.

In the earlier stages of marriage, many young couples find difficulty drawing boundaries with their in-laws, said counsellor Theresa Pong from The Relationship Room.

“In-laws care for the couple, but entering into a whole new system may cause disruptions,” said Ms Pong. “Sometimes the grandparents might visit every day and try to interfere with the (adult) child’s parenting techniques”.

“Or they might question who is now the priority – them or their children’s spouses?”

A similar conflict happened between a marketing professional who wanted to be known only by her first name Melody, 33, and her husband Gabriel, 35.

Gabriel wanted to be filial to his parents and used to spend a full day at their house every week to show that he respected his mother. But he soon realised that this was not feasible – he was now married to Melody and had to put her needs first in their new household.

As a marriage progresses, Ms Pong said that the most challenging part is the “sandwich stage” – where couples, typically in their 40s, face the double burden of caring for both aging parents and children sitting major examinations.

And sometimes, the husband and wife might transition into different phases of life during their relationship.

Ms Pong said, for example, that the wife might start thinking of becoming a stay-at-home mother after giving birth to a new child while the husband might be pressing ahead with developing his career. These new goals might create tension.

Such underlying issues might cause couples to grow distant and lose their emotional connection, said psychotherapist Mok Sin Lai from Relationship Matters.

Dissatisfaction over these deeper problems might surface in small fights such as arguing about household chores, with one partner scolding the other for being disorganised or not washing the dishes thoroughly enough.

Some couples may fail to see that all these annoyances are simply the tip of the iceberg and stem from being unable to empathise with each other’s priorities, Ms Mok added.

When couples do not learn how to navigate arguments, the issues snowball over time and resentment grows as new obligations arise in the later parts of the relationship, Ms Pong said.

DYNAMICS OF ARGUMENTS

Ms Pong said there tends to be two roles in arguments between couples - the pursuer and the withdrawer. The pursuer is emotional and usually makes the first move to blame their partner, make threats and even blow up in anger.

Meanwhile, the withdrawer runs away by shutting down, clamming up and minimising the issue. This frustrates the pursuer, who continues being critical until the withdrawer finds themselves cornered and finally fights back.

Couples therapist Ms Winny Lu Aldridge from Just2Hearts Counselling added: “It’s like Tom and Jerry. One is chasing and the other is running away, and both of them are very tired.”

She added: “It doesn’t matter whether it’s the first year of marriage or the 10th or 20th. The topic may be different, but the negative interaction pattern is always the same.”

To tackle this, Ms Lu believes that couples must first be aware of their argumentative style and take responsibility for their words.

The two parties should aim to avoid an escalation of agitation levels.

Ms Goh from Emotional Wellness Counselling Singapore said: “Be mindful. If one party is angrier, the other party must calm down. We call this mirroring. If you are angry at your mirror, then emotions will escalate.”

She added that when emotions run high, couples might start raising other dissatisfactions and blowing up the problem until they talk about everything else rather than the key issue. This makes the conversation unproductive.

So when both parties feel that they are getting more anxious and cannot get through to each other, they need to pause, calm down and focus on seeking solutions to the main problem.

HOW TO DEAL WITH THE CONFLICT AND BUILD RESILIENCE

In the heat of the moment, Ms Mok advises couples to take “time out” and spend some time clearing their headspace before talking to each other again.

But they need to be specific on when they will return to the conversation so that the other party will not feel that they are just trying to sweep the problem under the carpet, she said.

For instance, after a conflict, Mr Andy Sim, 65, will invite his wife Cheryl Ng, 61, out for a meal at her favourite French restaurant some days later. He will then talk to her when she is feeling better. The couple have been married for 35 years.

A helpful communication strategy during difficult conversations is to consciously use the word “I” as opposed to “you”, said Ms Mok. “Focus on the impact on yourself – your feelings, thoughts and wants. The minute you use 'you', it leads to defensiveness in the hearer.”

Ms Goh explained how “you” lends speech an accusatory tone and sounds like one spouse is criticising the other party. She gave examples of phrases such as “you’re always so lazy” and “you’re useless” which morph into personal attacks.

“By instead talking about how you feel, this allows the other party to better understand why you behave this way, why you said those things, and if there is any way they can make your life better,” added Ms Goh.

Another tip is to write down a list of each other’s differences, said Ms Mok. Then, the couple can slowly categorise the items into issues that are non-negotiable versus things that have leeway for compromise.

“It’s better than just talking about it, which may be too vague. When you write it down, it becomes clear that both parties have compromised on different aspects, making them feel the situation is fair and easier to manage,” added Ms Mok.

Ms Pong highlighted that adopting a win-win mindset is key - relationships are not about competition but about helping each other grow. Couples should take their time in discussions, addressing struggles with patience and mutual interest.

Outside of arguments, it is also important to cultivate other healthy habits in the relationship which might prevent future conflict.

Ms Mok suggested that couples can develop a routine to carve out quality time every day, no matter how busy their schedules are, to listen to each other.

This allows them to be constantly aware of what is happening in each other’s lives so that they can understand the other party’s struggles and to avoid growing distant over time.

Ms Goh also emphasised the importance of having common activities. “Some couples that don’t have children tend to be busy with their own work and when they come back, they continue working. That’s where the relationship drifts apart.”

The loving pair in their 60s, Mr Sim and Ms Ng, advised couples to “think about the big picture” of creating a positive family environment and avoid getting distracted by small obstacles that get in the way of that common goal.

Ms Mok reminded couples: “Some people have a negative impression of conflict and will try to avoid it at all costs."

"But I would encourage them to be more open to it because conflict doesn’t need to be negative – it can also provide growth opportunities. It’s a neutral word.”