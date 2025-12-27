What to do when you're in love but your partner's parents aren't in love with you

Three years ago, in the heat of the moment during an argument with my then-boyfriend, I asked him whether his parents liked me.

At the time, we had been dating for a year and while my brief encounters with his parents had been polite enough, I could sense they were not fully welcoming.



Initially, I chalked this up to me being oversensitive, but then I started to wonder if there was something I had done unintentionally to offend them.

As I waited for his response, a part of me still hoped that I was overthinking the situation, but instead of receiving some reassuring words from my boyfriend, I was hit with a laundry list of what was wrong with me.

I can still feel the sting of him rattling off, without a pause, everything his parents disliked about me.



It seemed they could not understand what he saw in me, found it hard to reconcile that we did not share the same religious values and thought that I was just "not at his level".

In the days that followed, I was at a complete loss as to what to do or how to even feel about the whole situation.

Were they being biased in their assessment of me or did they have some valid points? Was there still a future here? Should I find a way to win them over or leave them be?

Even though these questions weighed on me, I didn't spend too much time mulling over them. We broke up almost immediately, concluding that the relationship was unlikely to work out given the lack of acceptance from his family.