The art of finding joy in a hobby that I'm awful at

The other day, I felt a pang of guilt when I looked at my pair of climbing shoes gathering dust in the corner of my room, untouched for months.

For a time, I had fallen in love with the sport of bouldering, which is a form of rock climbing, after my friends introduced me to it four years ago.

I was hooked to the adrenaline rush of reaching the top, after deciphering the best route to get there, and doing so in the company of like-minded friends.

But for some reason, I felt myself plateauing in the sport because I could not get past a certain "climbing grade", a marker that indicates the technical difficulty of a particular route on the climbing wall.

No one starts out as a professional, my friends would tell me, adding that I will get better over time with practice.

So I did. I invested in my own gear, purchased passes to climbing gyms and tried to climb weekly to better myself.

But I just never felt good enough at the sport. There was always a wall too high and too steep for me to climb.

As soon as I accepted my own mediocrity in bouldering, my motivation to continue disappeared.

I don’t think I was being too harsh on myself and beating myself up over failures. Rather, the mere knowledge that I wasn’t a natural talent sucked my enjoyment in the sport and I gradually stopped climbing.

Some time later, this all happened to me again after another friend asked if I wanted to pick up skateboarding with her. I readily agreed because it seemed like a fun way to keep active.

Yet again, I was unable to progress to a level I was happy to be skating at and soon, I found myself prioritising the hobby less.

My skateboard now occupies a different corner of my home, also gathering dust.

Looking back at my pathetic attempts to maintain my hobbies over the past year, I wondered if my head was wired to peg enjoyment to accomplishment.

It’s not as though karaoke enthusiasts are necessarily good singers, gardeners never kill any plants, and home cooks always whip up delicious meals. Why couldn’t I just have fun while being awful at it?

To find out, I spoke to experts to find out where this pressure was coming from and how I can rediscover that spark of joy that got me into the hobby in the first place.

TO EXCEL OR TO HAVE FUN

Several psychologists I interviewed said that it is natural for people to seek excellence in something that they enjoy and have spent some time doing.

Ms Sara-Ann Lee, a clinical psychologist at The Psychology Practice, said that people might get into hobbies for the sake of leisure at first, but this might change when these pursuits become a more major part of their lives.

For instance, they might develop social ties or connections with others while picking up the hobby. This adds an element of social support, group pressure and recognition into the mix, so it is not just about their own needs and desires any more.