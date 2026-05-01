Rushing from pilates to spin? Exercise doesn't have to be exhausting or pricey

Every morning at the crack of dawn, Mr Jasper Goh heads to the gym near his home. However, the 32-year-old's self-imposed "rain or shine" routine doesn't end there.

After work, the sales manager at a car company attends Muay Thai classes for his second workout, even if it comes at the expense of his social life or sleep.

For Ms Jessalin Tan, staying fit takes on a more buffet approach. The 27-year-old management associate in business strategy populates her calendar with a variety of activities, ranging from runs and gym sessions to pilates and spin classes.

Both Mr Goh and Ms Tan look forward to their exercise sessions, but they also admitted that it was sometimes tiring to keep up with their routines.

"It's hard to sustain because I'm working in the sales industry," Mr Goh said. "At times, there are sales appointments after 6pm that I have to attend to, which means I end up going to the gym late at night."