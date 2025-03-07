How to revive that kampung spirit one cheerful 'hello' at a time

When I bought my first home in a new Housing and Development Board (HDB) estate about six years ago, I tried to picture what sort of relationship I would have with my neighbours.

As cliched as it may sound, I imagined that we would all be filled with "kampung spirit", decorate the common corridor together on festive occasions and take turns hosting potluck gatherings in our homes.

Unfortunately, the reality could not have been further from that.

When I moved out of that flat recently, not a single get-together had been organised or any decorative items ever put up in our common areas throughout the six years.

Worst of all, I still did not know a single neighbour's name.

To be clear, we were cordial and polite towards each other if we passed in the common corridor or shared a lift.

And fortunately, throughout my time living there, I had no complaints or grievances at all about my neighbours except one incident towards the end of my stay. More on this later.

But the interactions were nowhere near as vibrant as I had wished for, and instead were just limited to courteous smiles and exchanges of greetings.

It made me wonder if I was being a bad neighbour – or at least not a good enough one – for not making the effort to do more to build relationships.

Speaking to some peers, I realised that I was not alone feeling like this.

A friend who moved into her own flat last July said she too would like to form close relationships with her neighbours, but did not find it easy.

She told me about a neighbour whom, she believed, would quite conspicuously avoid looking in her direction on the rare occasions that they bumped into each other at the lift lobby.

It made my friend hesitant to greet the woman, as she felt as though it was the neighbour’s way of indicating that she would rather keep to herself.

After such an awkward interaction happened twice, my friend reluctantly dropped the idea of befriending this neighbour altogether.

A survey conducted by the Singapore Kindness Movement last year found that more than four-fifths of respondents encountered various “barriers” in interacting with their neighbours.

The top three challenges cited were:

Coming home at different times than when the neighbours do

Neighbours keeping their front doors closed

Not knowing what to say when encountering the neighbours.

I related very strongly with all three of those challenges.

Given these obstacles, I wondered how I could start becoming a better neighbour at my new home.

Or perhaps I should forget about putting in the effort to build neighbourly ties and just be resigned to the typical "hi-byes" again.

EASIER TO BEFRIEND COLLEAGUES THAN NEIGHBOURS

Speaking to some counsellors and experts about this issue, I started by asking why I found it easier to befriend colleagues whom I've known for a much shorter period of time than my neighbours.

For instance, I’ve worked with one particular colleague for less than three years, yet I am already on Instagram-messaging terms with her boyfriend, occasionally laughing at each other’s shenanigans online.

In contrast, when it came to my old neighbours of over five years, I didn't even know their names, let alone their Instagram handles.

Ms Michelle Tay, executive director at the Singapore Kindness Movement, said it boils down to "the proximity effect".

“When you see certain people often enough and nearby you, you will tend to like them more, and are likely to become friends with them, which is sometimes not applicable in the neighbourly context,” said Ms Tay, referring to the barriers cited by the survey respondents last year.

Ms Tay added that this is why the elderly, for example, who spend more time at home, tend to be more familiar with their neighbours than younger family members who spend most of the time at school or at work.

Counsellor Clifton Tokoara said that at work or school, people are naturally brought together through common activities or responsibilities. But this is not the case for neighbours.

“Without this common ground, initiating conversations (with neighbours) can feel awkward,” said the counsellor at Eagles Mediation & Counselling Centre.

He added that after a long day at work or school, some people look forward to retreating into their homes to relax and recharge.

This makes them savour their privacy and less inclined to interact with their neighbours.

So what can we do if we'd like to build relationships with our neighbours?

In our enthusiasm to break the ice, the experts said it is just as important to respect our neighbours' personal boundaries, especially if they have signalled that they are not keen to get too close.

Ms Jean Chen, director of Relationship Matters, explained: "Not being respectful of boundaries can cause unhappiness between neighbours. That can be quite unpleasant given that one might possibly have to cross paths with that neighbour on a daily basis."