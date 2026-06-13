A surgery bill and changes to IP rider premiums made me relook my insurance. Here's what I learnt

I have to admit that insurance was, until recently, an afterthought for me. My mother has been a financial adviser for over 20 years and I had always left it in her capable hands to ensure I had sufficient coverage.

I agreed to whatever she suggested to me with a nod and a signature. All I needed to do was ensure I paid my premiums to avoid her nagging.

But earlier this year, I had to undergo day surgery that was not fully covered by my corporate health insurance, and also had to deal with large expenses looming in the form of a wedding and Housing and Development Board flat purchase.

That prompted me to take a closer look at my finances, including my insurance policies.

It was a timely review for me because the Ministry of Health (MOH) had on Apr 1 implemented new rules for Integrated Shield Plan (IP) riders to keep private health insurance sustainable amid rising medical costs.