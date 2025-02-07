Holiday from hell? A survival guide for navigating family friction while travelling

'CONSTANT TOGETHERNESS' EXPOSES ANNOYING HABITS

One key question I was keen to find out the answer to: Why does conflict happen while on vacation even when I get along well with my family in everyday situations?

Ms Anne Ueberbach, assistant director and counsellor at The Counselling Place, pointed to the very different nature of being on holiday compared with day-to-day life back home.

“Holiday conflicts tend to be more emotionally charged due to the additional stress of travelling, demands of the travel itinerary, lack of personal space, and ongoing family dynamics,” she said.

“The constant togetherness also increases the amount of critical comments, witnessing annoying habits, and the need to juggle everyone’s needs, making conflicts more likely to happen.”

Tensions that have been bubbling away between family members before the trip can also come to the surface.

These issues can be exacerbated by a lack of personal space. Sharing a hotel room with relatives and interacting with them for days at a time exposes their habits like snoring, nagging or constant phone use.

This can prevent family members who may be used to a level of privacy from sufficiently "recharging their social battery", thus increasing sensitivity and stress levels.

Family members may also have different ideals of what a “perfect” family trip looks like. It can be difficult to satisfy everyone in the family, as preferences over activities can vary, especially between generations.

Ms Shyeu Chan, associate director of Dynasty Travel’s travel experience designers team, said juggling competing wish-lists can be tough.

“Even if you spend time planning and researching, the trip could feel far from perfect and create unnecessary conflict amongst family members who may feel that the person planning the itinerary didn't take into account other family members' opinions,” she said.

PAY ATTENTION TO MEALTIMES, BLAME A TRAVEL AGENT

Ms Javiny Lim, co-founder and managing director of bespoke travel agency Wondergolander, said while it can be challenging to cater to a family group spread across generations, it's worth trying to include at least “one or two” preferences of each member.

She also advised paying extra attention to arranging mealtimes, which despite Mr Lim's restaurant experience in Japan, are often opportune moments for families to grow closer.

“Because Singaporeans are such foodies, meals can be excellent bonding activities and we want to ensure that communal dining is relaxed and smooth. We often pay greater attention to where they dine and the ease of doing so from a logistical point of view,” she said.

Hands-on experiences are usually well-received and encourage bonding, Ms Lim added. Also, let relatives choose whether to participate in activities, instead of insisting everything should be done as a family unit.

Family groups might also consider tours planned by travel agencies to take some of the stress out of the planning process.

Group tour packages tend to be cheaper than self-planned itineraries, as flight tickets are booked by the travel agency six to 12 months before the actual trip. Tour groups also split fixed costs such as land transport and tour guides across a larger number of travellers.

However, the disadvantages are that the travel dates and itinerary are fixed. Families will also be travelling with others who have signed up for the tour, though this can be a blessing in disguise.

Group tours which are thematic, such as those offered by Dynasty Travel, gather like-minded travellers together and provide a sense of community in a new environment, Ms Chan said.

"And if anyone is unhappy with [the itinerary] or something goes wrong, we can resolve the issue with our on-ground team and you can put the blame on us, which will prevent further conflict escalation among family members."

Another option is bespoke trips, which are customised based on the travellers’ preferences. Professional travel planners draw on their own knowledge of the area to plan an itinerary.

“A holiday expert and neutral party can alter the family dynamics and may be particularly useful during decision making,” said Ms Lim.

Dynasty Travel and Wondergolander have both seen an increase in planned bespoke holidays post-Covid, motivated by families’ preference for privacy and concerns about hygiene.

Tailor-made itineraries can cost more than group tours due to a smaller economy of scale, since costs such as hiring a private vehicle and guide are split among a smaller number of travellers.

Wondergolander's Ms Lim advised that costs for a European destination, excluding flights, meals, personal expenses and surcharges, start from S$750 per person a night.

Budget-conscious travellers may think twice about trips planned by a travel agency.

“Customers share that they can save money if they plan the trip themselves," Ms Chan said.

"But planners have knowledge of various destinations and can plan an itinerary quickly based on a customer’s requests, while travellers spend more time planning and researching as they’re unfamiliar with that country,” she added.

Agencies also have access to exclusive perks and preferential rates, making the trip more value-for-money, both travel experts said.

Whether you do-it-yourself or hand the reins over to a third party, gearing up for a family trip does not only mean packing your suitcase, but also mentally preparing yourself.

Ms Jeannette Qhek, psychotherapist, counsellor and founder of Chill By Nette suggests that family group travellers shift from focusing on having a “perfect” trip and embrace “small, meaningful moments of joy or togetherness”.

Select a mantra to ground yourself or bring a journal to jot down your emotions. Setting boundaries with family members before the trip can ensure everyone has the same expectations, Ms Qhek added

Practise empathy, flexibility and assertive communication, Ms Ueberbach advised.

By putting yourself in your relative’s shoes, you can better understand the rationale behind their emotions and behaviour, and even their positive intentions.

“It helps to practise active listening to understand others’ perspectives and feelings. Practising patience and tolerance can also help you recognise that everyone has different needs,” Ms Ueberbach said.

“Remember, no matter how hard you try, you cannot control the behaviour of others, but you can control how you let it affect you.”