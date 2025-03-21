Are you stagnating in your job? Here's how to read the signs and decide if it's time to quit

On Mar 10 this year, I marked my third anniversary of working in this newsroom. While I excitedly shared this mini-milestone with friends and family, I received mixed reactions.

Several middle-aged relatives congratulated me but said that three years was a mere blip compared to the decades they had spent for their employers, loyally seated at the same desk.

My friends in their 20s and early 30s, on the other hand, asked what my next career move would be.

“You can’t possibly stay in the same company forever,” one friend told me. She had switched companies thrice in five years.

“You’re missing out on potential pay increases and promotions by stagnating in the (same) job … You can get more money from finding a new job rather than (waiting for) yearly increments,” she added.

This made me wonder: What does it mean to be in a job for "too long", if there is even such a thing? And how can I tell if I am stagnating at my job?

TELL-TALE SIGNS

Human resource experts told me that career stagnation is when someone feels “stuck” in a job. Some signs include not learning anything new at work, feeling that tasks are repetitive and being unmotivated.

However, it must be noted that staying for a long time in a company does not necessarily mean you are stagnating.

Ms Agnes Yee from executive recruitment firm Kerry Consulting said: “If you’ve been in the same role for four to five years with no change in salary, scope or growth opportunities and the job no longer challenges or excites you, then you’ve likely been there too long.”

Ms Yee, who is head of the company's legal and compliance practice team, added: “Contrast this with someone who has been holding the same job title for more than 10 years but has had new responsibilities, promotions or key projects.

"In that case, longevity isn't an issue and staying could still be a strong career move.”