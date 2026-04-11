Am I 'micro-cheating' on my spouse if I accept rides and gifts from a colleague?

A colleague pays for your meals, then there is the occasional offer to drive you home. One day, he offers you a jacket when he notices you are feeling chilly in your air-conditioned office.



If you accept all his offers, are you in effect "micro-cheating" on your partner?



Coined by Australian psychologist Melanie Schilling, micro-cheating refers to a series of small, discreet actions that indicate a person is emotionally focused or attracted to a third party.

They reflect small breaches of trust in a relationship but don't cross the line into a physical affair, or what usually constitutes full-blown cheating behaviour.



These actions may include something as simple as offering a jacket to regular texting, with a lot of these actions falling into an ethical grey area.



The actions constituting micro-cheating is also subjective and depends on the specific boundaries a couple has set.



I found this out first-hand during a lively discussion with some girlfriends about what we viewed as acceptable behaviour from our partners and what constituted micro-cheating.

One friend said a ride home after work was acceptable especially if it is along the way, while another friend disagreed.



Sitting together in a dark car after work is testing fate, she argued.

All five of us drew a line at accepting a jacket in the office, even if we were cold, because it felt far too intimate.



One friend even concluded that she would rather head out of her office building to warm up than to borrow a jacket.



This made us think more about our interactions with colleagues and whether harmless interactions might be reclassified as something more.



Also, what kind of conversations should we be having with our partners on trust and boundaries?

PLATONIC OR EROTIC?

Relationship experts I spoke to said that whether these actions constitute micro-cheating boils down to intention.

Ms Tan Yuyun, senior clinical counsellor and psychotherapist who is the founder of Inside Out Counselling & Wellness Practice, said that she has had business acquaintances and friends offer her rides home on occasion, such as after a meeting or conference. These arrangements are practical, transparent and platonic.

She thus cautioned against reading too much into every gesture.

"Sometimes, we mistake kindness for ulterior motives but life isn't always that dramatic. If you’re unsure about someone's intentions, then just say 'no'."