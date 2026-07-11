Your child wasn't invited to a birthday party? Here's why you should pause before reacting

Parenting educator Jacinth Liew, 40, said brain scans show that exclusion activates the same part of the prefrontal cortex that feels physical pain – especially when it is sustained and involves a clear imbalance of power.

The founder of Our Little Play Nest, which provides teaching resources as well as courses for parents, added: "If it's a chronic case of exclusion and bullying, the challenge is that the child is going to feel that it is about them. This could affect their confidence and their ability to make new friends."

So how should parents respond when their children are being excluded? And can these experiences build resilience?

SUPPORT, DON'T RESCUE

Experts generally cautioned parents against jumping in to defend their children too quickly.



Doing so may signal to the children that they are powerless to manage difficult situations on their own.

Behavioural therapist and parenting coach Claire Chong said a parent's role is to provide emotional safety, not instant solutions.

Ms Chong, 37, who has two children aged six and two, added: "Many parents understandably feel intense protective instincts when their children are excluded.

"Sometimes, our own childhood wounds get activated, too. We remember what it felt like not to belong."

Rather than removing obstacles, parents should first sit with their children's hurt, frustration or confusion, and reassure them that their feelings make sense.

When children feel emotionally understood, their nervous systems settle down and they can begin to problem-solve, she added.

Once children are in the problem-solving mode, parents can guide them towards agency.



Ms Chong suggested that parents offer them choices or open-ended questions such as, "Would you like me to just listen first?" and "Do you want help thinking about what to do next?".

She applied this method with her six-year-old after he was turned away from the football game at the playground.

Instead of confronting the group of boys, she listened as he shared with her how he felt.

The next evening, he returned to the playground on his own and, within a couple of days, found his own group of friendly buddies.