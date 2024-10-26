As nations compete for AI dominance, Singapore is carving out a niche for itself

Assistant professor of computer science Jonathan David Chase said a traditional computer science degree is still “an excellent choice” for those interested in the technical aspects of AI.

But for others interested in applying AI to a particular domain, an interdisciplinary path is viable too.

“To effectively apply AI to real-world problems, you need people who not only understand the technology, but can understand how it interacts with new problem domains,” said Dr Chase, who teaches at Singapore Management University.

“Studying both AI and fields such as law, economics, marketing and psychology develops a new dimension of capability that the modern job market is looking for.”

One thing that everyone needs some familiarity with is data, said ADI’s Dr Hardoon, as data is increasingly integral to every aspect of business.

He said businesses must learn to identify problems through a data-driven perspective, but the real challenge lies in translating that information into action.

Dr Hardoon explained that this gap is filled by “data artists” — individuals who may not be traditional data scientists but understand how to help the organisation translate data into effective strategies and business outcomes.

Similarly, Mr Philip Wee, co-founder of AI start-up Firejet, prioritises problem-solving skills over educational backgrounds. He recognised that in the fast-evolving AI field, few experts have over a decade of experience due to its relative novelty.

“So I’m looking for intelligent individuals who can break down problems and tackle them effectively. During our interview process, we use a take-home question that mirrors a challenging daily task and ask potential interns or employees to solve it.”

Professionals without a traditional computer science degree are already making strides in the AI space.

Take Ms Ng Ai Ling, a 28-year-old product lead at AI education start-up Lingosnap. She has a degree in industrial design.

“Most of the language learning materials available have a set textbook or template and lacked personalisation and customisation, and I was intrigued to address this need,” said Ms Ng.

In her day-to-day work, Ms Ng does an array of things, such as assisting in research and development and helping to shape the user experience on the Lingosnap application.

“When I first joined, I had these big ideas about AI but in truth there are limitations with technology, so I had to learn… through courses online and talking to my colleagues,” she admitted.

“The more you learn about AI, the more you see… opportunities to improve society.”

Likewise, service designer Samuel Tan, 28, who majored in anthropology, is now tasked with creating generative AI products at Temus, a digital transformation service provider.

Thanks to his mentor, he could pick up skills such as prompt engineering from scratch and learn to apply his knowledge in linguistics to build the products.

Today, Mr Tan finds the relationship between AI and humans fascinating, especially after noticing a virtual driving assistant programmed with a child’s voice.

“Imagine the difference between being told you’re approaching the speed limit by a voice that sounds like a child versus a random stranger. What’s the effect on safe driving habits?

“This shows how AI can evolve to interact with humans in a more meaningful way — not as something that replaces us, but as something embedded in our daily lives, becoming part of the conversation (rather than a competitor).”