With AI doing the grunt work in law firms, where does this leave junior lawyers and fresh grads?

Some lawyers acknowledged that the "grunt work" they did as juniors – such as manually poring through cases – helped sharpen their legal instincts, and expressed concern that these may be diminished as certain tasks are outsourced to AI.

Mr Cheong from Rajah & Tann said: "When we did legal research (in the past), we would refer to law textbooks and read them thoroughly … Because if you need to do research on a legal query, then you need to identify the legal issues relevant to the query, find the correct law textbooks, read and understand the law from these textbooks and then apply the law to your query in order to come up with a legal response."

This, in and of itself, is a form of training, said Mr Cheong.

"When you open the textbook, you won't only read one point. As you flip through the pages, you will read about other areas of law and contrasting legal arguments, which you may not have thought of when you first started on your research.

"You will pick up different things along the way. That kind of thing is lost in an AI age, when you just get a direct response to the query that you type into the AI platform. It becomes more tunnel-focused, so I think that's the risk as well."

Still, Mr Cheong noted that the reality is different for today's generation of young lawyers, who are entering practice with AI.

He said such training and ways of thinking can still be developed by encouraging junior lawyers to analyse the legal problem carefully before using AI to do the research and initial drafting, and to critically evaluate the responses that they receive from AI to check for hallucinations and relevance.

This, he added, helps train them to conduct research more rigorously and to recognise that many legal issues are interconnected – rather than simply relying on AI outputs for a specific scenario.

Mr Melvin Loh, a senior lecturer of law at SUSS, said: "I would think it's a bit self-limiting if you have these tools and mechanisms – with safeguards (such as around confidentiality) in place – that can actually speed up your work in an accurate way, and not in a made-up, hallucinated way, that you don't use it, because it will put you at a disadvantage compared to people that do."

In the meantime, junior lawyers and undergraduates said that using AI need not come at the expense of building strong legal domain knowledge, viewing it as a tool to support – not replace – their work. They acknowledged there is still a need to build a strong foundation and put in the hard work.

Mr Kevan Wee, 24, a third-year student in the computing and law programme at Singapore Management University (SMU), noted that although grunt work was tedious, it also "trained important habits of reading closely, spotting fine distinctions, understanding how judges reason, and developing the instinct to verify rather than accept things at face value".

For him, the way forward is to redesign training so that students and trainees still engage in the hard thinking involved in critical reading, reconstructing arguments and stress-testing conclusions, while using AI to reduce low-value repetition.

This could include requiring students to reconstruct parts of an argument from primary sources before turning to AI summaries, or to critique AI-generated drafts – approaches he believes will help future lawyers continue to read critically and exercise independent judgment.