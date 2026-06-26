With a nightlife scene vastly different from before, Singapore’s three Quays need a reinvention

But even then, many visitors said the area is now a pale shadow of the bustling nightlife hotspot they remember before the COVID-19 pandemic.

"It used to be way more crowded and you could hardly walk around the area … the drinking culture has definitely gone down," said Mr Dhivij Kumar, a 24-year-old university student.

He, too, rarely visits Clarke Quay these days. When CNA TODAY spoke to him on Friday night (Jun 19), he was in the area for the first time in a year, catching up with secondary school friends over drinks.

The challenges facing Clarke Quay are shared by the other once-thriving night spots along Singapore’s riverscape.

Across Boat Quay and Robertson Quay, restaurant operators told CNA TODAY that they were struggling to fill tables on both weekdays and weekends. Several declined to be interviewed, citing poor business conditions, while others said revenue had fallen by more than 30 per cent this year.

In recent years, the government and businesses have stepped up efforts to breathe new life into the precinct with some success.

Last August, the Trade and Industry, National Development, and Home Affairs ministries introduced a year-long pilot to extend alcohol sales by an hour until 4am on Fridays and Saturdays at Boat Quay, Clarke Quay, and Upper Circular Road and allow the opening of new bars, pubs and nightclubs at the Boat Quay Historic District.

At Clarke Quay, landlord CapitaLand invested S$62 million (US$47.8 million) in a major asset enhancement initiative completed in 2024, repositioning the area as a day-and-night lifestyle destination. More than half of its tenant mix was refreshed to include new dining, retail, wellness and entertainment concepts.

While Singapore River One – the place manager for Boat Quay, Clarke Quay and Robertson Quay – said visitor numbers across the area have increased by about 15 per cent year-on-year, experts said that for the riverfront to really come alive again, it needs to reinvent itself.

But what should this reinvention look like? They said it's about focusing on local consumers whose tastes and preferences have evolved. And once locals want to hang out at the three quays, the tourists will come too. For various reasons, however, this will be no mean feat.