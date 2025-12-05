Pseudo doctors, finance and fitness gurus – do consumers need more protection from unqualified advice online?

Among the broader industry guides are the Advertising Standards Authority of Singapore (ASAS) guidelines for interactive marketing communication and social media. These set out ethical standards for marketers, advertising agencies and media using social platforms to promote goods and services or influence consumer behaviour.

These guidelines require "clear and prominent" disclosures for sponsored content, indicating that the material has been paid for. Such disclosures should appear "as early as is reasonably possible so that they are noticeable to consumers with minimal scrolling or clicking", according to the ASAS document.

Yet, the tension lies in how toothless some of the measures can be. Penalties are often limited and several regulations apply only to paid promotions – not to organic content, where creators freely dispense information or share insights drawn from their own experiences.

Dr Joicey Wei, an associate professor of marketing at the Singapore University of Social Sciences (SUSS), said the punishment regime under ASAS' guidelines is "relatively weak".

ASAS investigates complaints of undisclosed sponsorships and, if a breach is found, may issue a public advisory naming the influencer and brand, or request that the platform or advertiser amend or remove the non-compliant content. It however does not impose monetary fines.

As a self-regulatory industry body, ASAS has no statutory enforcement powers. While its Code of Advertising Practice is backed by industry associations, participation by influencers or brands is entirely voluntary.

Dr Wei said that ASAS' actions also often rely on complaints being filed, meaning problematic content may go unchallenged.

From a deterrence perspective for influencers or brands, the threat of public naming or removal may not be strong enough when the commercial gains of non-disclosure are high, she added.

Nevertheless, industry and sectoral guidelines here continue to be strengthened.

In September, the Monetary Authority of Singapore (MAS) announced new guidelines aimed at promoting responsible online financial advertising.

Taking effect in March next year, the guidelines set out safeguards that financial institutions are expected to adopt to manage risks associated with digital advertising. They will apply to all financial institutions and their appointed third parties, including online content creators.

MAS and ASAS have also jointly developed a separate guide to help creators produce responsible financial content, outlining seven "must-knows" for sharing financial information online.

The guide states some key questions creators should consider before publishing financial content, including whether they require an MAS licence, whether the entities they are promoting are legitimate, and whether disclosures need to be made regarding the content.

It also says that creators cannot absolve themselves of legal liabilities related to their content by simply stating: "This is not financial advice."



Currently, the Infocomm Media Development Authority (IMDA) also requires social media platforms including Facebook, Instagram, TikTok and YouTube to curb harmful content and implement safety measures, particularly to protect children and other vulnerable users.

In response to mounting pressure from governments and consumers around the world, major social media platforms have tightened their community standards, now explicitly barring harmful material such as misleading health or financial claims. Content flagged for breaching these rules may be removed or have its reach restricted.

While these rules are in place, the reality is that the volume of content far outpaces what moderation teams can realistically handle, which leaves gaps and delays for misleading or harmful claims slipping through.



Responding to queries from CNA TODAY, a spokesperson for the Ministry of Digital Development and Information (MDDI) pointed to existing measures to address online misinformation.

These include legislation such as the Protection from Online Falsehoods and Manipulation Act (POFMA), as well as ground-up fact-checking initiatives and digital literacy programmes aimed at helping the public become more discerning online.

"At present, there are no plans to introduce measures that require online content creators to verify their credentials before posting content on specialised topics.

"That said, we will continue to ensure that our approach to combatting online misinformation, including AI-generated misinformation, remains fit-for-purpose," said the spokesperson.

HOW LIGHT OR STRONG A TOUCH TO CURB MISINFORMATION?

Media and marketing experts, content creators and social media users agreed that regulation is necessary to curb platform abuse and misinformation. But this must be achieved without stifling freedom of expression or creativity, they stressed.

Some suggested that a tiered, risk-based approach to regulating creators and the wider social media ecosystem may be more appropriate than a blanket clampdown.

SUSS' Dr Wei proposed that low-risk categories such as fashion, beauty and lifestyle could remain under standard disclosure rules and existing platform tools.

Medium-risk verticals – including wellness, devices and food claims – might warrant stricter substantiation requirements and faster takedowns for problematic content.

For high-risk areas such as finance and medical advice, she said regulators could consider enhanced disclosures, some form of registration or attestation for creators, and even co-liability for brands and platforms when harmful misinformation is amplified or spread.

Experts, creators and users interviewed by CNA TODAY were, however, divided on the issue of whether influencers should verify their credentials before offering their views, though most agreed that such measures would work well as a first layer of safeguard.

Dr Samuel Ravi Choudhury, a family physician and content creator, said qualifications can act as an assurance because they provide accountability.

"If a doctor shares false information, there are real consequences. Not everyone online has that level of accountability," he said.

Consumers like 32-year-old public servant Mr Wong, who declined to give his full name, said that while qualifications would make him "more likely" to trust a creator – as they signal experience and research in a given field – their importance also depends on the topic at hand.

For instance, he believes credentials are important for creators producing medical content. But when it comes to financial advice, he feels qualifications are "hardly much use", given the many differing approaches to investing.

Rather than outright banning influencers without specific certifications from posting content, Mr Wong suggested that a clearer labelling system could help.

If creators' credentials were displayed alongside their content, he said, they could continue posting on their topics of choice, while viewers would be better equipped to judge whether to trust their advice.

Credentials aside, experts also highlighted the need for platform-level accountability and stronger tools to curb misinformation.

SMU's Dr Madan noted that platforms are uniquely positioned to detect patterns that individual creators or consumers cannot – such as large volumes of near-identical reviews, coordinated campaigns or sudden spikes in certain types of content.

She added that small "nudges" in interface design could also make a difference.

These include prompts asking creators if they are giving medical or financial advice before posting high-risk claims, standardised labels for sponsored and AI-generated content, clearer mechanisms to flag "suspicious" posts, and tools to crowdsource verification of doubtful claims.

Agreeing, SUSS' Dr Wei suggested stronger, standardised disclosure tools across platforms – such as mandatory, uneditable labels at the start of captions indicating an advertisement or paid partnership – rather than relying on creators to type hashtags like "#ad" or "#sponsored".

For high-risk verticals, she said authorities could also consider expanding existing guidance with clearer "do's and don'ts" for creators, quicker takedown processes and stricter penalties.

Governing the emerging field of AI-generated content presents a separate set of challenges.

Noting the tension between regulation and innovation, NTU's Dr Sng said: "Regulate too early, you stifle innovation, because innovation needs room to grow and explore. But you can't regulate too late because regulation takes time to develop and formulate.

"If it's too late, your new regulation might become less relevant by the time it's implemented – (and) innovation has already gone on to new versions or new features."

He added that excessively harsh regulation may also risk driving investors away.

Ultimately, experts and users agreed that holistic regulation will be key – combining stronger platform obligations, stricter enforcement, smarter disclosure, targeted rules for high-risk sectors and improved media literacy.