Deepfake crimes are on the rise. Left unchecked, they could lead to 'crisis of truth' in society

Many of us would have come across in recent years photos of people with three arms, six fingers or eyes looking in two separate directions – generative artificial intelligence (AI) has been a source of much laughter with its failed attempts at recreating reality.

Deepfake technology, too, was simple fun for some people, when they could use pictures of friends or family members and insert them into famous movie scenes or make them “say” ridiculous phrases, among other things.

Lately, however, the trend has taken a much darker turn, with nefarious actors weaponising the technology and using deepfakes for crime and to hurt others.

Just last month, Singapore's Transport Minister Chee Hong Tat and Mr Edwin Tong, Minister for Culture, Community and Youth, were among more than 100 public servants here sent extortion notes with “compromising” deepfake images.

Overtly accessible deepfake tools have made it easy for anyone to create non-consensual sexual images of others. Earlier last month, CNA reported that the police were investigating deepfake nude photos of several Singapore Sports School students that were created and shared by other students.

Experts say more – and worse – are likely to come.

Mr Vinod Shankar, the security lead for Southeast Asia at Accenture, said that threat actors, including scammers, are investing more into high-quality deepfakes. The IT services and consulting firm found that such videos can cost up to US$20,000 (S$27,250) a minute.

The rapid advancement of generative AI technology could also propel the dangers of deepfakes, experts warned. Just this month, both OpenAI – the parent company of ChatGPT – and Google released text-to-video generators that allow users to create hyper-realistic videos.

Both platforms have recognised the dangers that their software might bring in the wrong hands and have said that there are safeguards in place.

Open AI’s Sora Turbo has limited the uploading of images of people onto its platform to mitigate deepfakes.

Google’s Veo 2, which is open to only a small group of users, produces videos with an invisible SynthID watermark that “helps identify them as AI-generated, helping reduce the chances of misinformation and misattribution”.

Not all deepfake software has such safeguards though.

Cybersecurity experts said the advancements in deepfake technology will eventually make it impossible for the naked eye to distinguish deepfakes. Worse yet, the technology will become even more pervasive such that anyone could make a deepfake, be it for good or bad.

This means that deepfakes could be used not just to manipulate or harm people, they might be able to “destabilise trust at all levels: Personal, societal and institutional”, one academic from the Singapore University of Technology and Design (SUTD) said.

Assistant Professor Roy Lee who teaches under the information systems technology and design programme said: “As deepfakes become harder to detect, they could make people question the authenticity of all digital content, leading to a ‘crisis of truth’.”