With record low dengue numbers so far this year, has Singapore turned the corner against the persistent health scourge?

GETTING THE COMMUNITY TO CONTINUE FIGHTING THE GOOD FIGHT

Singapore's healthcare landscape has also transformed over the past two decades, with the needs of an ageing population creating new challenges.

Dr Tambyah said that many older Southeast Asian adults may have immunity to all four strains of dengue due to repeated infections across their lifetime.

However, he and other experts also noted that the elderly may suffer from more serious medical complications if infected due to co-morbidities.

There were 52 local dengue deaths from 2021 and 2025.

"The majority of the deaths involved either individuals with pre-existing medical conditions or individuals aged 65 and above. No dengue deaths were recorded among children," Associate Professor Lim Poh Lian, group director of communicable diseases programmes at Communicable Diseases Agency (CDA), told CNA TODAY.

Dr Kurup from Infectious Diseases Care added: "There is a need to make sure that we reach out to our primary care providers to have a heightened index of suspicion of dengue (having lower threshold to diagnose dengue) in the elderly should such a scenario play out."

NUS' Assoc Prof Clapham said that there's ongoing research on the potential burden of dengue cases on the healthcare system.

"As populations age, it will be important to consider what this does to population transmission risk as well as the overall burden of cases in the population."

Another ongoing challenge lies with the complacency of residents, some of whom are unwilling to play their part to help prevent mosquitoes breeding.

After decades of anti-mosquito campaigns, the number of mosquito breeding habitats detected through the years has remained relatively elevated.

About 18,400 such habitats were found in 2014, which then jumped to 23,400 in 2016. In more recent years, annual breeding spots have ranged from between 16,700 to 23,700.

Noting that these occurred against the backdrop of decades of campaigns, Dr Leong of Rophi Clinic said: "Complacency is still high, despite the threat of a jail sentence."

He added that the lack of civic-mindedness in our culture is "embarrassing", giving the example of how litter is commonly strewn in public places and these could potentially become mosquito breeding sites.

For some residents, even as Singapore is seeing a downward trend in dengue cases, this lack of consideration remains frustrating and troubling.

NUS undergraduate, Ms Aris Lim, for example, knows full well that despite being vigilant at home to ensure there is no stagnant water anywhere, she cannot trust that her neighbours, businesses or construction sites near her are doing the same.

As such, she described herself as "just unlucky" for getting dengue twice, despite "doing everything in our power" to avoid it.

Her first dengue infection in 2020 left her with a high feeling and achy joints, while her second infection in 2022 was "unbearable" and "the worst period" of her life.

After enduring the symptoms for about five days in 2022, she was hospitalised for about two weeks where she was put on an intravenous drip of painkillers.

"When the nurses showed me the menu and asked me to pick my meals, just looking at the pictures of so much food made me puke immediately as I hadn’t eaten a proper meal in almost a week due to my nausea," she recalled.

After her two infections, Ms Lim said that her family became concerned about their elderly grandfather who lives with them, and installed window meshes to minimise the chances of mosquitos flying into their home.

"Now I just pray that I never get bitten ever again because I can’t imagine how much worse it can get from my second dengue experience."