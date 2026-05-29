Many put off dental treatments due to costs, but it could mean a high price to pay for an ageing society

When Madam Amy Lau was first fitted with dentures nine years ago, she decided against replacing her lower teeth at the same time, as she learnt it would cost another S$700 (US$550) on top of the S$500 she had already paid for the upper set.

"At the time, I was doing part-time work and didn't earn much," said Mdm Lau, now 65.

She has since found a full-time position as a kitchen assistant, and last month got a full set of dentures after finding a more affordable option at a heartlands clinic, which also allowed her to pay in instalments.

With only two natural teeth left in her upper jaw now, dentures have made it much easier for Mdm Lau to eat and go about daily life comfortably.

Her dentures cost S$1,271 in total, but as a Community Health Assist Scheme (CHAS) Blue cardholder, she paid about S$500 out of pocket. Even this amount, however, was a tough bullet to bite, she said.

"Paying a lump sum of S$500 is still difficult. I hope that eventually there could be more subsidies for dental care, especially for older folks who are not working," she said.

In October last year, the Ministry of Health (MOH) increased dental care subsidies for Pioneer Generation, Merdeka Generation and CHAS Blue and CHAS Orange cardholders.

CHAS Blue cardholders are households with a monthly income per person of S$1,500 or below, or households with no income and living in homes with an annual value of S$21,000 or below to qualify.

CHAS Orange cardholders are households with a monthly income per person of S$1,500 to S$2,300, or households with no income living in homes with an annual value of S$21,000 to S$31,000.

But experts say that as Singapore's population ages, there is a strong case for further expanding government subsidies and financing support for dental care, with more older adults retaining their natural teeth into their senior years.

There is growing recognition that oral health affects nutrition, social participation, quality of life and functional independence, and may contribute to frailty, said Assistant Professor Cynthia Chen from the National University of Singapore (NUS) Saw Swee Hock School of Public Health.

"Poor oral health can impair chewing and nutrition, which may contribute to physical decline and vulnerability in older adults," said Asst Prof Chen.

During a parliamentary debate on MOH's budget in March 2025, Health Minister Ong Ye Kung noted that a person needs at least 20 natural teeth to chew effectively.

However, only 56 per cent of people aged 55 and above in Singapore have 20 or more natural teeth. A full set is 32 teeth.