Flushing out the problem of dirty loos at coffee shops and hawker centres – who's really at fault?

No matter how packed the coffee shop gets during lunch hour, there is a table that hairdresser Jasmine Ong will avoid at all costs – the one right next to the toilet.

Because she knows that if she were to sit there, she would have to tolerate the putrid scent of human excrement instead of the mouth-watering aroma of hawker fare.

“I don’t even step foot into the toilet. Going near it is already horrifying enough,” said Ms Ong, 35. “Just thinking about (the toilet) makes me lose my appetite.”

But not everyone can be as particular. For 30-year-old Syafiq, a medic who goes by only one name, coffee shop toilets are sometimes his only option when he is out on duty and needs to answer the call of nature.

“Sometimes the toilets are wet or oily… and some are not even equipped with essential items like toilet paper or soap,” he said, adding that the smell of urine and faeces can be unbearable.

“If there’s a bidet, I will wash off the dirt on the toilet before using it… but (shouldn’t toilets) be generally clean enough to use without (feeling disgusted)?”

It’s not just patrons who feel this way. Hawkers, too, spoke of their disgust when the toilets at the venues they work at are filthy – with some opting to go to toilets in nearby shopping malls if they have the time and someone else to tend their stalls.

“I don’t know how people use the toilet, but I’ve even found (faeces) on the ceiling before,” one hawker, who declined to be named to avoid his landlord’s wrath, told CNA TODAY.

Another hawker said that the flush in the female toilets at the hawker centre she works at constantly breaks, leaving some cubicles in the women’s toilet with perpetually unflushed bowls festering with flies.

“There’s a 10 cent fee to enter. But sometimes the toilets are so dirty because people can’t flush,” she said in Mandarin.

What these anecdotes reflect is a reality that many Singaporeans probably know all too well: That despite decades of public awareness campaigns and enforcement actions, many of the porcelain thrones in Singapore's coffee shops and hawker centres are in a dire state.

According to a nationwide survey by the Singapore Management University (SMU) in 2024, coffee shop toilets have been consistently dirty for eight years while hawker centre toilets have shown slight improvement over the years.

Cleaning a toilet seems like a straightforward enough matter, but what makes the issue a tricky one is that it has been hard to pin down who’s responsible for this sorry state of affairs.

Coffee shop and hawker centre operators and staff blame customers for misusing their toilets and being inconsiderate. Customers blame operators for not cleaning the toilets frequently enough.