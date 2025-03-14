Flushing out the problem of dirty loos at coffee shops and hawker centres – who's really at fault?
Singapore’s coffee shop and hawker centre toilets remain notoriously filthy despite decades of campaigns and enforcement. As the blame shifts between operators, customers and the authorities, is it time for stricter penalties – or a total rethink of public toilet hygiene?
No matter how packed the coffee shop gets during lunch hour, there is a table that hairdresser Jasmine Ong will avoid at all costs – the one right next to the toilet.
Because she knows that if she were to sit there, she would have to tolerate the putrid scent of human excrement instead of the mouth-watering aroma of hawker fare.
“I don’t even step foot into the toilet. Going near it is already horrifying enough,” said Ms Ong, 35. “Just thinking about (the toilet) makes me lose my appetite.”
But not everyone can be as particular. For 30-year-old Syafiq, a medic who goes by only one name, coffee shop toilets are sometimes his only option when he is out on duty and needs to answer the call of nature.
“Sometimes the toilets are wet or oily… and some are not even equipped with essential items like toilet paper or soap,” he said, adding that the smell of urine and faeces can be unbearable.
“If there’s a bidet, I will wash off the dirt on the toilet before using it… but (shouldn’t toilets) be generally clean enough to use without (feeling disgusted)?”
It’s not just patrons who feel this way. Hawkers, too, spoke of their disgust when the toilets at the venues they work at are filthy – with some opting to go to toilets in nearby shopping malls if they have the time and someone else to tend their stalls.
“I don’t know how people use the toilet, but I’ve even found (faeces) on the ceiling before,” one hawker, who declined to be named to avoid his landlord’s wrath, told CNA TODAY.
Another hawker said that the flush in the female toilets at the hawker centre she works at constantly breaks, leaving some cubicles in the women’s toilet with perpetually unflushed bowls festering with flies.
“There’s a 10 cent fee to enter. But sometimes the toilets are so dirty because people can’t flush,” she said in Mandarin.
What these anecdotes reflect is a reality that many Singaporeans probably know all too well: That despite decades of public awareness campaigns and enforcement actions, many of the porcelain thrones in Singapore's coffee shops and hawker centres are in a dire state.
According to a nationwide survey by the Singapore Management University (SMU) in 2024, coffee shop toilets have been consistently dirty for eight years while hawker centre toilets have shown slight improvement over the years.
Cleaning a toilet seems like a straightforward enough matter, but what makes the issue a tricky one is that it has been hard to pin down who’s responsible for this sorry state of affairs.
Coffee shop and hawker centre operators and staff blame customers for misusing their toilets and being inconsiderate. Customers blame operators for not cleaning the toilets frequently enough.
Meanwhile, clean toilet advocates believe the Government should enhance enforcement actions and raise penalties for toilet cleanliness lapses, to pressure operators into polishing up their amenities.
As part of efforts to improve the situation, a task force was set up last year to study and recommend solutions to improve the cleanliness of public toilets here.
In line with its recommendations, Senior Parliamentary Secretary for Sustainability and the Environment Baey Yam Keng, who also co-chaired the task force, announced on Mar 4 several initiatives to clean up toilets. These include two grants of S$5 million each to support coffee shop operators in implementing good toilet designs and deep cleaning their toilets.
SMELLY, DIRTY, GRIMY
Singapore is home to 121 hawker centres and 800 Housing and Development Board coffee shops. There is no exact figure for the number of coffee shops operating on private properties.
Between Mar 5 and Mar 11, CNA TODAY visited 36 hawker centres and coffee shop toilets across Singapore.
Nearly half of the toilets were dirty – some had stains and unflushed toilet bowls, while others had litter, unflushed toilets or human excrement on the floor, toilet seat, and occasionally the walls.
Some also had food remains in the sink, wet floors with no proper ventilation or grime coating the toilet tiles.
At least 10 toilets that CNA TODAY visited were missing basic toilet amenities legally required in public toilets – toilet paper, liquid soap, litter bins and hand dryers or paper towels.
One coffee shop in Yishun had a broken tap, which meant patrons could not use the sink to wash their hands.
At one hawker centre and three coffee shop toilets, the soap was watered down so much that it would not foam. Most coffee shops CNA TODAY visited also required patrons to buy toilet paper for between 10 and 30 cents, or to request toilet paper from the drink stall.
Several toilets visited were also poorly built with small cubicles, missing ventilation or questionable layouts.
At one particular coffee shop in Geylang, we found what could only be described as an odd toilet layout: Two squat toilets sat next to each other within one cubicle, separated only by a small divider. Each toilet would only flush if the user pressed the flush button for about five seconds, and with some pressure.
CNA TODAY also visited another coffee shop in Geylang that had been suspended for a day by the authorities on Feb 21. The operator had accumulated 12 demerit points in under a year for not keeping its toilet in a clean state.
In the female cubicle, the toilet seat and tiles had yellowed but did not smell bad. The cubicle’s door slide latch was broken and replaced with a single disposable chopstick.
While the men’s cubicle had stained floor and wall tiles, the toilet bowl – still white – and urinals were cleaner.
Mr Patrick Ong, 61, a coffee shop assistant at 27A Coffee Shop, said that while the toilet might be old and stained, it was “clean and did not smell bad”.
“The (enforcement) officer said it was stained, but no matter how we scrub, the stain won’t come out. What do you want us to do? It is clean, it is just not a five-star hotel standard,” said Mr Ong in Mandarin.
“Renovating is not cheap, and it also means all the stalls have to close. It eats into our earnings… People also don’t use the toilet properly and mess it up. What’s the point (of cleaning and renovating) if it's going to get stained and dirtied again?”
THE LONG AND WEARY WAR AGAINST DIRTY TOILETS
Mr Ong's frustration reflects the long-drawn battle that Singapore's government, hawkers and coffee shop operators have waged against filthy public lavatories, with one of the earliest initiatives being the Keep the Toilet Clean campaign that was launched in 1983.
That year, the Environment Ministry spent S$300,000 (equivalent to about S$610,600 today), to repair and renovate toilets in 47 markets and hawker centres. It also launched an education campaign on responsible toilet use, among other things.
Today, licensed retail food establishments like coffee shops can be fined or incur demerit points for not ensuring their toilets are clean and stocked with basic amenities like soap and toilet paper.
For failure to provide basic amenities or to keep toilets clean, owners or operators of public toilets can be handed composition fines of up to S$500, said the National Environment Agency (NEA) and Singapore Food Agency (SFA) in response to CNA TODAY’s queries.
Those guilty of lapses such as insufficient basic amenities and unclean toilets may also be fined up to S$5,000 for their first conviction under the Environmental Public Health Act 1987.
Under the SFA’s Points Demerit System – which was implemented to improve food hygiene standards at retail food businesses – coffee shops with toilet-related lapses can also incur demerit points. If a coffee shop, food court or canteen operator accumulates 12 demerit points within a year, it can be suspended for one to three days.
Over 40 years on since that 1983 campaign, the authorities designated 2024 as the “Year of Public Hygiene”, conducting nearly 19,000 inspections of public toilets and taking roughly 1,300 enforcement actions against toilet owners.
Of this, more than 900 were against coffee shop owners and 11 coffee shops were suspended for toilet-related lapses.
This was a sharp increase from the 240 public toilet-related enforcement actions taken by NEA and SFA in 2023.
NEA and SFA said that they take a “risk-based approach” in their enforcement.
“The frequency and number of inspections conducted will depend on factors such as footfall, feedback received and previous track record,” the authorities said.
Besides fines and suspensions, there are also less punitive initiatives.
For example, the Restroom Association Singapore’s Happy Toilet Programme rates toilets between three to six stars depending on their cleanliness, design and maintenance.
Participation in the programme, which was launched in 2003 to incentivise public toilet operators to keep their premises clean, is voluntary.
The Public Hygiene Council, formed in 2011 to raise personal and public hygiene standards, also introduced the Neighbourhood Toilets Community Group in 2022.
Through this initiative, community volunteers monitor the cleanliness of public toilets and report to participating toilet operators if they come across one that is not in good working condition, and remind users to keep the toilet clean.
There are seven coffee shops, two bus interchanges and two MRT stations that are a part of this initiative.
"We have received promising feedback from the premises operators. They reported that the cleanliness of their toilets has improved as a result of the collective efforts of premises operators, community volunteers and users," said the council.
WHAT MORE CAN BE DONE?
Despite the carrot-and-stick approach, these ubiquitous public toilets continue to be a sight and smell to be avoided – as evidenced by the dirty facilities seen by CNA TODAY.
According to the SFA, five of the six operators fined and suspended a day on Feb 21 this year were also repeat offenders. If fines, campaigns and star ratings can’t stop operators from reoffending, what more needs to be done?
Experts and stakeholders suggested other approaches:
1. CHARGING FOR TOILETS
Of the 20 customers CNA TODAY spoke to, 16 said they would be willing to pay to use a toilet at a coffee shop or hawker centre if it guarantees cleanliness.
This option means that the cost of maintaining a coffee shop toilet is passed to the consumer.
“A few hawker centres already charge for the toilet and they are often not extremely clean. If paying up to 50 cents means I can use a toilet (with peace of mind), why not,” said housewife Claudia Lee, who usually avoids using hawker centre or coffee shop toilets. Instead, the 60-year-old prefers to rush home when she needs to use the bathroom.
However, there were also some who felt that such toilets are public amenities and should be freely available.
“The toilet is a need and every cent counts especially after retiring. I think toilets should be decent and available for everyone,” said a 70-year-old retiree who wanted to be known only as Mrs Lee.
2. NAME AND SHAME
Ms Rosie Ching, a principal lecturer at SMU and lead researcher for the 2024 survey on toilets, titled Waterloo, said that one way to clean up Singapore’s toilets is to name and shame coffee shops and hawker centres with filthy loos.
“If we find it so hard to enforce toilet cleanliness beyond shuttering the bad ones for only one day and fines which barely make a dent in (coffee shop operator) earnings, public exposure must be heightened,” Ms Ching told CNA TODAY.
She said that coffee shops with “persistently filthy toilets” should be named in newspapers, online and in public reports.
Ms Ching also suggested launching a twice-yearly “Toilet Hall of Fame” and “Toilet Hall of Shame” initiative. Publishing the names of owners of the best and worst toilets in Singapore had been done by The Straits Times newspaper in the 1980s and was able to incentivise operators of dirty toilets to clean up the mess, she recalled.
In a similar vein, Dr Jack Sim, founder of the World Toilet Organization, said that an app for people to rate toilet cleanliness could incentivise operators to ensure their toilets are kept clean.
However, Mr Yip Hon Weng, MP for Yio Chu Kang SMC, said that beyond ratings and transparency, more needs to be done.
“The challenge is that existing rating systems, like the Happy Toilets Programme, may not be driving real change,” he told CNA TODAY.
3. INCENTIVES AND GRANTS
Mr Yip, who has filed parliamentary questions on public toilet cleanliness, suggested introducing incentives for coffee shops and hawker centres.
“Coffee shops with consistently clean toilets could receive recognition, lower licensing fees, or even priority for government grants,” he said.
The Government has introduced grants for coffee shops to clean up their act. On Mar 4, Mr Baey, the Senior Parliamentary Secretary, told Parliament that coffee shop owners will be able to make use of two S$5 million grants: The Coffee Shop Toilet Renovation Grant and Coffee Shop Toilet Deep Cleaning Grant.
Mr Baey said then that while coffee shops are privately-operated commercial premises, their toilets are accessible to both patrons and non-patrons.
Through the renovation grant, coffee shop operators can apply for funding from NEA to cover up to 95 per cent of their toilet renovation costs, capped at S$50,000 per coffee shop. The authority will also fund up to 95 per cent of a two-year deep cleaning contract, capped at S$25,000 per coffee shop, under the deep cleaning grant.
However, these grants have drawn criticism from several members of the public and experts.
“These coffee shops are being bought for millions of dollars, yet operators won’t spend money on cleaning their toilets. Why should taxpayer money be spent on private operators to clean up their toilets?” Dr Sim said in an interview with CNA TODAY.
Ms Ching of SMU also questioned if coffee shops will take up the grants.
She noted that the NEA’s Toilet Improvement Programme has been taken up by only 44 coffee shops since it was implemented in 2020. The grant provides up to 90 per cent funding, capped at S$45,000, for better design, new technologies and effective cleaning measures for toilets in coffee shops and hawker centres.
In response to queries, Mr Baey said that while coffee shops are private businesses, operators generally make their toilets accessible to both patrons and non-patrons such as seniors, taxi drivers, private hire car drivers and food delivery workers "as a service to our community".
"These toilets effectively function as neighbourhood public amenities despite being privately operated," he said.
He added that the grants will come with conditions operators must meet, including mandatory on-site training for cleaners and having the recommended toilet design requirements.
The grants are expected to support 10 to 20 per cent of Singapore's coffee shops.
"These upgraded facilities can serve as positive role models, demonstrating how good designs, trained cleaners, and regular deep cleaning can significantly improve toilet cleanliness standards," he said.
"These would in turn encourage positive and responsible behaviour where users would be more inclined to keep the better-maintained toilets clean."
4. GREATER ENFORCEMENT AND HEAVIER PENALTIES
While the various alternative approaches have their supporters and detractors, those interviewed by CNA TODAY agreed on one thing: The need for greater enforcement of toilet cleanliness, along with heavier penalties.
“Right now, the punishment for a dirty toilet is just a one-day suspension and a fine, which is a flick on the wrist,” said Ms Ching. According to the SFA website, repeat offenders can be suspended for up to three days.
The Waterloo study found that more than 55 per cent of participants felt that heavier fines and more monitoring of toilets were needed.
TIME FOR A TOTAL REFRAME?
Currently, authorities view the issue as one of food hygiene and public health – but is it time to raise the standard even higher, by positioning public toilets as a service offering?
NEA and SFA told CNA TODAY that clean and hygienic public toilets are “fundamental to public health”.
“Maintaining clean toilets, especially those at our coffee shops and hawker centres, will safeguard public health, support good food safety practices, and maintain the hygiene and cleanliness standards of these shared spaces,” the authorities said.
Ms Ching is among those who feel that this matter is about more than just public health.
“Worldwide, public toilets reflect national standards. Singapore has world-class hygiene in places like the Changi Airport,” said Ms Ching.
“Why are our coffee shop toilets perennially failing at the most basic levels and for decades? To have such a chasm of a disconnect is shameful for a purportedly first-world nation.”
She added that dirty toilets should drive people away from patronising malls or shops, damage the operators’ business reputation and affect their sales.
But the irony is that many regular patrons of these outlets do not have high expectations about the toilets there. All 20 customers told CNA TODAY that toilet cleanliness did not affect their choice of where to dine.
Dr Sim said: “These (coffee shop) operators don’t see the benefit of keeping the toilets clean… For them, it is about financial benefits and economics, and a dirty toilet does not affect business.
“Some say they even save money on toilet paper, soap, water, electricity (and more) because less people will use the toilets if it is dirty.”
While charging for toilet use can provide a monetary incentive for operators, it also contradicts the notion that the toilets should be public amenities.
Even if a fee is imposed, coffee shop operators and staff said that they believe customers will continue to dirty the toilets.
At a coffee shop run by the Kimly group in Yishun, an employee said that he cleans the toilet at least four times a day, as well as when customers complain about its cleanliness. The toilets are free to use, but users can buy a packet of tissues for 20 cents.
When CNA TODAY visited the coffee shop at around 2.15pm last week, a staff member said the toilet had just been cleaned. While this was evident from the partially wet floor and the smell of air freshener, tissue paper had already been littered above a urinal.
“They leave tissue paper behind, somehow pee on the floor and even leave rubbish on top of the dustbin instead of inside the bin.”
He also has seen people steal soap from the toilets and has to tie the bottle to the sink to prevent it from being stolen.
A spokesperson from FairPrice Group said the company faces challenges in keeping its 45 hawker center and coffee shop toilets clean. These include high traffic, proximity to food areas and "diverse building designs".
However this is addressed through "strategic cleaning" such as aligning the cleaning schedules with peak hours and performing regular deep cleans, said the spokesperson.
Faeces on the ceiling and oily, slippery floors are among the most notable features of the dirty toilets that Ms Cherry Tan, 30, has encountered in coffee shops where she has dined.
“At least our coffee shop’s toilet is usually clean but some customers don’t use it properly and make it all dirty,” said the hawker running Kiang Kiang Teppanyaki in Woodlands. “They leave it unflushed or litter most of the time.”
While operators, hawkers and fellow customers blamed operators' sporadic cleaning schedule and hawker patrons for the mess, Dr Sim argued otherwise.
The advocate pointed to the Waterloo 2024 study, which found that 94.2 per cent of respondents used both coffee shop and shopping mall toilets.
“The hawker centres and coffee shops also get the same profile of users as shopping malls, so why is it that hawker centres have seen improvement in their toilet cleanliness and shopping malls are relatively clean while coffee shops are still dirty?” said Dr Sim.
“It’s because the toilets are cleaned (in shopping malls)… Coffee shop and hawker centre operators need to face more punishment to clean up their act, and we need to stop gaslighting consumers and faulting each other for the dirty toilets.”
In response to CNA TODAY, Mr Baey said that cleaner toilets require a "multi-stakeholder approach".
"Operators must maintain cleanliness standards, users must be considerate, and authorities must enforce effectively," he said, adding that the authorities are implementing several initiatives beyond grants.
This includes expanding the community group programme, refreshing the Restroom Association Singapore's rating programme and trialing a feedback system called ReportLah! in over 10 coffee shops. This is alongside increasing enforcement efforts, said Mr Baey.
"Cleaner toilets benefit everyone, and we are committed to achieving this through this comprehensive approach," he said.
Additional reporting by Ooi Boon Keong