Ex-offenders in Singapore facing less stigma at work, but is it too big an ask for society to fully embrace them?

In contrast, ex-offenders who hope to resume white-collar careers after incarceration often find it tougher to do so.

One such ex-offender who wanted to be known as Michael told CNA TODAY that while he holds a Bachelor’s degree in marketing, he has accepted that “a lot of doors are (now) closed”.

The 29-year-old – who agreed to speak to CNA TODAY on the condition of anonymity – was sentenced to a jail term of 1 year and 8 months after being convicted on charges of drug possession and drug consumption.

Job hunting after his release was tough, said Michael, who worked as a recruitment agent prior to his sentence.

“I’m trying to go back into recruitment, but my friend who is in recruitment told me that it might be a bit hard (with my conviction). To be very frank, I’m open to any line now.”

HOW WORK HELPS

Longitudinal research has shown the importance of employment stability to ex-offenders’ successful desistance, and so Yellow Ribbon Singapore focuses much of its efforts on helping ex-offenders secure good jobs.

Experts and ex-offenders themselves acknowledge that the organisation has done well in the two decades since its inception.

Dr Razwana Begum, the head of the public safety and security programme at the Singapore University of Social Sciences (SUSS), noted: “In the early 2000s and earlier, it was quite challenging for ex-offenders to secure employment.

“Many employers were hesitant to hire them due to mistrust, perceived risks and the social stigma associated with criminal records. Opportunities were often limited to low-wage or short-term jobs with little room for career progression.”

Programmes like the Yellow Ribbon project have since helped to raise awareness, highlighting the importance of second chances and involving employers and community members in reintegration efforts, she added.

This has led to more targeted job placement and training programmes for ex-offenders over the years. Compounded with increased public awareness, general acceptance levels are also higher in society today, said Dr Razwana.

One beneficiary of Yellow Ribbon’s work is Sophia, a 35-year-old writer who managed to secure a job that was right up her alley, just a month after her release from prison.

She had been convicted of money laundering and sentenced to a 24-month jail term, but with Yellow Ribbon’s help landed the same job that she had held before her incarceration, at a new company.

“They helped me to expedite that job search process. The company that hired me was also incredibly supportive. They didn’t pry about my case or about what it’s like being in prison, even though they knew I was a ‘Yellow Ribbon hire’,” said Sophia.

Data released by the Singapore Prison Service over the years also reflect a growing acceptance.

Figures from the annual statistics released by the prison service showed that the number of employers who supported hiring ex-offenders was 6,516 in 2023. This is a healthy jump from 2013, when the figure stood at 3,876.

According to Yellow Ribbon Singapore, about 94 per cent of inmates referred to it in 2021 were successfully placed in a job prior to their release.

But the figures also show that more could still be done: The career retention rate for ex-offenders who remained employed for three months and six months are 84 per cent and 66 per cent respectively, despite being supported by Yellow Ribbon career coaches for their first year upon placement.

And while the two-year recidivism rate in Singapore has inched down over the years – from 26.5 per cent for the 2014 release cohort to 22 per cent for the 2021 release cohort – the five-year recidivism rate tends to hover around double these numbers.

Assistant Professor Julia Wong, a sociologist in the health and social sciences cluster at the Singapore Institute of Technology (SIT), said there is a correlation between the two trends – the drop in job retention over time could explain why recidivism goes up after two years.

Dr Razwana added: “Despite progress, biases still exist among some employers and community members, affecting trust and job opportunities. Ex-offenders still face (structural barriers) like limited housing options, financial difficulties and restrictive job options and opportunities.”