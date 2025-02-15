GE2025 Hot Spots: Parties eyeing East Coast GRC have their work cut out in one of Singapore's most diverse constituencies

Experts also said the constituency will continue to be a fierce battleground depending on the party line-ups from the PAP and WP, as well as the key municipal and national issues set to feature during the election campaign.

With the close fight, experts said there could be potential changes to the PAP’s slate in the GRC.

Assoc Prof Tan told CNA TODAY that the PAP may field a new face as long-time MP Jessica Tan, 58, who has served the constituency for 19 years, is likely to step aside.

Analysts have a guess as to her replacement: Ms Melissa Tan, a waste management firm boss and long-time PAP volunteer, has been spotted walking the Fengshan and Changi Simei wards.

The WP will also need to field new candidates if they contest the GRC, as Ms Seah and Mr Terrence Tan have stepped down from the party since the last election.

Among those rumoured to be in the running as potential candidates is WP volunteer Jeraldine Phneah, 34, who was spotted in WP's social media posts in December on walkabouts and outreach activities in both East Coast and Jalan Besar GRCs.

Another potential new face is Mr Ang Boon Yaw, 43, a senior associate with Yeo Marini Law Corporation. He was also featured in social media posts walking the ground this month. The long-time WP volunteer has been in the party’s central executive committee for two terms and is currently its deputy organising secretary.

Five residents told CNA TODAY they have seen the opposition party members walking around in Bedok, Kampong Chai Chee and Fenghsan. However, the residents were uncertain if they had met potential candidates or simply party volunteers.

WP's chief Pritam Singh has said that the party often keeps its cards close to its chest as it serves “little purpose” to reveal candidates before Nomination Day.

Dr Teo of IPS said that because WP is the largest opposition party in Singapore, with a certain reputation and credibility with voters, the electorate might want to know sooner which candidates are being fielded.

“That said, things could also change for voters when PAP’s slate is revealed, because with the areas that are hotly contested, voters would likely vote based on what they think of both teams, rather than just what they think of the opposition team,” Dr Teo said.

She added that with the EBRC review currently underway, election strategies might change when the report is out.

“Revealing candidates too early might mean that they cannot adjust their election plan in a more flexible and optimal manner,” Dr Teo said.