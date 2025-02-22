GE2025 Hot Spots: It was the tightest race in 2020. Will West Coast GRC be too close to call again?

Mr MJ Foo, a 76-year-old retiree, said that since Iswaran’s departure, there has not been noticeable lapses in estate management and maintenance. The area around his Housing and Development Board (HDB) flat in the West Coast ward has been well-kept, he added.

“The other minister, Mr Desmond Lee, has also been very helpful. I’ve met him a few times and he would always ask us to suggest any improvements or give feedback,” Mr Foo told CNA TODAY.

Mr Lee and the other West Coast GRC MPs take turns to cover Meet-the-People sessions for the West Coast division and Mr Lee also serves the ward in other aspects.

But some gripes remain, with some residents flagging concerns over pest problems such as rats, as well as pet droppings that irresponsible pet owners do not clear.

Private-hire driver Goh Kee Siang, 37, said that there are too many birds, including crows, in his neighbourhood and it can get too noisy around his home in the Nanyang ward, which includes part of the Jurong West district.

At Gek Poh, several residents have observed pet owners allowing their pets to urinate or defecate in public places, including the void deck and community function hall, without cleaning up after them.

Part-time F&B worker Masita Muzafar, 41, said that it was unsightly to see this, especially since the housing block where she lives – Block 741, Jurong West Street 73 – had just been freshly repainted.

She also talked about irresponsible residents littering around the central rubbish chute rather than tossing trash down the chute. When she witnessed their behaviour, Ms Masita said that she advised them to dispose of their rubbish properly, yet the problem persists.

“I have to notify the town council every time this happens. It takes action promptly, but I think more needs to be done to educate everyone on responsibility.”

Responding to queries from CNA TODAY, Mr Ang Wei Neng – who is vice-chairman of the West Coast Town Council and the MP overseeing West Coast GRC’s Nanyang ward – said the town council was aware of the situation involving bird populations in their estates.

“We are adhering closely to the steps of the pilot initiative by multi-agencies and town councils to manage the issue," he said.

“This involves collaboration efforts to implement effective measures like population control, noise and droppings mitigation, disease prevention, and educating residents on the importance of not feeding birds.”

Mr Ang added that the Town Council is also stepping up its cleaning efforts to address the issue of bird droppings, and to ensure the estates remain clean and hygienic.

3. MORE PEAK-HOUR BUS SERVICES

On the whole, most residents across the constituency’s five wards said that they were satisfied with their estate’s public transport connectivity, including the number of bus routes serving their neighbourhood and the frequency and intervals of these buses.

Residents were anticipating that there would be increased connectivity over the next few years as public transport networks in their wards expand. The first phase of the 24-station Jurong Region Line – which will cover Boon Lay, Jurong East and Chua Chu Kang – is slated to open from 2027.

However, some residents in the Nanyang division are hoping for more bus routes and for buses to be more frequent during peak periods, such as when students start and end their school day.

Given the close proximity of their housing blocks to nearby schools such as Nanyang Technological University, residents said that it is difficult and a hassle to board the packed bus services 241 and 179 during peak hours.

They have to jostle with students to do so and have, on occasion, missed their buses as a result.

Ms Jasmine Chan, a 50-year-old stay-at-home mother, said: “Every time I want to take bus 241 and the students (from nearby primary and secondary schools) are let off from school … I will take bus 179 (from a different bus stop) instead. Then, when it’s 5pm and many NTU students are going home, I go back to taking 241.”

Mr Ang, the MP, told CNA TODAY that the team regularly monitors bus services and provides feedback to LTA and the public transport operators, so that they can make adjustments where necessary.

4. SENIOR-FRIENDLY INFRASTRUCTURE AND AMENITIES

With people aged 60 and above constituting almost a quarter (23.32 per cent) of the population in West Coast GRC, several residents across the different wards would like to see more elder-friendly infrastructure being built in their neighbourhoods.

Mdm Kris, the Pandan Gardens resident, said that the pavements in her neighbourhood are “too high”.

“One neighbour even told me he had a fall and wished that there would be more ramps. There are, but you must also walk a longer way to get there,” the 77-year-old retiree added.

Beyond infrastructure, some residents would like to foster a stronger community for seniors, especially those living alone, and said it would be nice to have more communal activities catered to their needs.

Mr Max Teo, an unemployed resident in his 40s, said that there are many senior citizens in his area along Boon Lay Place. Some of them live alone and have limited mobility, making it nearly impossible for them to take part in the ongoing activities.

“It would be good to have additional forms of engagement for such isolated seniors in the neighbourhood.”