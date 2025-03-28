The future is now - with the AI revolution well upon us, how can workers prevent themselves from being displaced?

THE MOST AFFECTED JOBS

A global survey of 11,000 executives included in the WEF's Future of Jobs report found that 41 per cent expect to downsize their workforce as AI capabilities to replicate roles expand. This, despite the fact that they also anticipate hiring new talent with AI-relevant skills.

Roles likely to be impacted by AI tend to be those that are highly structured, repetitive or involving synthesis of information, said economic and human resource experts.

The ramifications will thus vary from industry to industry, depending on the concentration of such roles, though tech, banking and finance sectors are among those commonly highlighted by experts interviewed by CNA TODAY.

Mr Jonathan Lasenby, from global executive recruitment firm Ethos BeathChapman, said: “AI is most likely to impact industries and roles that involve highly structured, repetitive and rule-based tasks, with sectors such as manufacturing, technology, healthcare, and finance and accounting facing significant disruption due to the predictable and routine nature of many of their core functions.”

Mr David Blasco, country director at recruiter Randstad Singapore, noted that in banking and finance, roles in customer service, compliance and risk management are at higher risk of such digital disruption.

“AI will be increasingly used for tasks like automated customer support via chatbots and advanced algorithms for credit risk assessment and compliance surveillance,” he said.

While manufacturing and logistics are also vulnerable to automation due to their high levels of data processing and repetitive tasks, changes in these sectors can be slower due to higher capital involved and a more complex integration, Mr Blasco added.

These are not merely projections; numerous examples abound of companies, particularly in finance and tech, already making such moves, or announcing their intent to do so in the near future.

Aside from the examples of ByteDance and Meta, language-learning software firm Duolingo in January 2024 chose not to renew about 10 per cent of its contractors.

“We just no longer need as many people to do the type of work some of these contractors were doing. Part of that could be attributed to AI,” a Duolingo spokesperson told Bloomberg.

In November 2024, IBM chief executive Arvind Krishna announced that the company will pause hiring for roles that could be replaced by AI. He said he could “easily see 30 per cent“ of non-customer facing roles being replaced by AI in the next five years.

Closer to home, Grab chief Anthony Tan earlier this month said in a media interview: “Humans who don’t embrace AI in a company will be replaced by humans who embrace AI.

“The same will apply to companies and I really believe that if you were to embrace it, it not only makes you superhuman, it makes your company superhuman,” he added.

Back in June 2023, in an email announcing a round of layoffs impacting 1,000 staff, Mr Tan said to his employees said that Grab must adapt to the environment it is operating in, citing the rising cost of capital and Gen AI “evolving at breakneck speed” among the changes it was facing.

Grab declined to comment when CNA TODAY asked whether these remarks indicate any past or future retrenchment plans linked to AI.

Such job churn and losses go beyond the tech realm.

Bloomberg reported that Morgan Stanley, a Wall Street bank, is planning to cut about 2,000 employees later this month, with a small proportion of them due to AI and automation.

Citigroup in a report last June estimated about 54 per cent of jobs across banking have high potential to be automated.

In a more alarming report in January, Bloomberg Intelligence said that based on a survey of bank chief information and technology officers, global banks are expected to cut as many as 200,000 jobs in the next three to five years as AI takes over the roles that human workers are currently performing.

While many reports offer varying mid-term estimates and projections, experts said that the true impact of AI on job losses and workforce shifts remains difficult to predict – at least for now.

One factor for this uncertainty, hiring experts told Bloomberg last year, is that companies that had publicly announced plans to replace workers with AI received a lot of flak. As a result, other companies with similar plans are likely to implement these changes more discreetly, resulting in an underreporting of such numbers.

Furthermore, AI’s capacity to perform tasks is evolving rapidly, so some companies are taking a wait-and-see approach before making long-term hiring decisions, experts told CNA TODAY.

“At this stage, the nature of AI jobs is still fluid – some roles may emerge as distinct specialisations, while others might merge into existing functions,” said Mr Lasenby.

“The full impact will only become clearer as AI adoption matures and businesses determine the most effective ways to integrate these technologies into their operations.”

He also noted that companies make workforce decisions based on multiple factors. Thus, it is important “not to confuse AI-driven workforce changes with broader trends or corporate strategies”.

Mr Lasenby added that in many cases, the current situation reflects a period of “right-sizing”, following significant over-hiring in 2022 as the world began to emerge from the pandemic.

This appears to be the case for Meta, according to some of the retrenched workers in Singapore who spoke to CNA TODAY on the condition of anonymity.

One such ex-employee said at least one AI engineer was let go during the latest exercise last month. Some of those let go, herself included, had fared well and received positive feedback during their recent performance reviews, she added.

Her experience reflects those of other former Meta employees cited in media reports elsewhere, about well-performing staff being laid off in Meta’s other offices.

These anecdotes appear to contradict Meta CEO Mark Zuckerberg’s public assertion that the company planned to lay off its lowest-performing employees in order to focus more on investing in AI.

Meta did not respond to CNA TODAY’s request for comment.