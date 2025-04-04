Out of sight, out of mind - thirsty, power-hungry Gen AI's hefty impact on the climate. Are we just going to ignore it?

In response to queries, the Ministry of Digital Development and Information (MDDI) said while Singapore is a small country, it is committed to sustainability, so that it can grow the tech ecosystem while meeting its climate change commitments.

For example, the ministry has launched a Green Data Center Roadmap that sets out how Singapore should grow its data center sector sustainably.

As it plans to increase data center capacity by at least 300 megawatts, it will prioritise "efficient and green energy deployments", added MDDI.

Beyond that, the Building and Construction Authority and Infocomm Media Development Authority (IMDA) refreshed the Green Mark for Data Centres 2024 to raise sustainability standards for data centers, among other things.

"The government is also exploring ways to uplift data center sustainability through regulations. We are studying other jurisdictions and are in early engagement with industry to develop a framework for Singapore’s context," said MDDI.

MDDI added that IMDA, a statutory board under the ministry, rolled out two programmes to lower carbon emissions of software last year.

One of these is the Green Software Trials to assess and quantify the impact of carbon reduction techniques. These techniques includes resource redistribution, application modernisation, AI optimisation and computational offload.

"The trials will also generate valuable data and insights for IMDA to create green software guidelines for the industry," said MDDI.

Globally too, efforts are underway to address the perils and promises posed by power-hungry Gen AI.

The European Union, for one, introduced the first-ever legal framework on AI last year, which includes provisions for energy consumption reporting, and principles for developing and using AI systems in a “sustainable and environmentally friendly manner”.

REDUCING AI'S CLIMATE IMPACT

Several businesses and organisations in Singapore told CNA TODAY that they have taken proactive measures to mitigate the environmental impact of Gen AI, which they use in their operations.

Singapore’s biggest bank DBS said that it has a four-lever approach to address environmental challenges, such as reducing consumption of resources and generating renewable energy.

It also buys green products, energy and renewable energy certificates, as well as carbon offsets. Such certificates act as a mechanism for accounting, tracking and assigning ownership of renewable energy.

Assoc Prof Daniel Ting, director at Singhealth's AI Office, said that the organisation is "cognizant of the amount of compute resources used" in training its AI models.

Singhealth has developed several Gen AI projects like Note Buddy, which transcribes and translates doctor-patient consultations into medical notes and is used by 1,700 healthcare professionals across Singhealth.

"We endeavour to use small models that require less compute resources where possible, and train AI models for highly specific tasks. This ensures that computing resources are used efficiently and keeps energy usage at an optimal level," said Assoc Prof Ting.

NUHS also seeks to use renewable energy sources for compute whenever possible, said Adj Prof Ngiam of the hospital group's Gen AI usage.

As for small and medium-sized enterprises (SMEs), the environmental impact of their usage of Gen AI, while not well studied, is likely minimal, said experts.

“SMEs typically lack the capital for investing in efficient AI infrastructure and have limited in-house expertise on sustainable deployment,” said Mr Liew of AI Singapore.

"Many struggle just to begin their AI journey, making environmental considerations seem like a luxury rather than a necessity."

Several tech companies behind Gen AI programmes also said that they are actively working to minimise the environmental costs.

A spokesperson from Google told CNA TODAY that it has deployed strategies to manage the environmental impact of the company’s AI. These include building energy-efficient computing infrastructure and optimising its AI model training.

“Compared to five years ago, (Google’s data centres) now deliver around four times as much computing power per unit of electrical power,” said the spokesperson. Its data centres are optimised such that they use lesser power than the industry average.

The company has also identified, tested and adopted practices that can “reduce the energy required to train an AI model by up to 100 times and reduce associated emissions by up to 1,000 times”, among other things.

“Across Asia-Pacific, the way Google tackles our carbon, water, waste and ecological impact is tailored to each country… We also know that scaling AI and using it to accelerate climate action is just as crucial as addressing the environmental impact associated with it,” said the spokesperson.

The spokesperson noted that AI itself could be used for good, citing a Boston Consulting Group study which suggests that AI could mitigate 5 to 10 per cent of global greenhouse gas emissions by 2030.

Mr Arun Biswas, managing partner for strategic sales and sustainability at IBM Consulting APAC, told CNA TODAY that the company is “committed to developing sustainable AI”.

For example, he said the company's new IBM Telum II processor is designed to lower energy consumption during both the training and inference phases of AI, contributing to reduced carbon emissions. Its data centres are also located near renewable energy sources and use a hybrid cloud model, allowing them to reduce energy waste while transiting and computing data.

Mr Biswas added that IBM is collaborating with the National University of Singapore to establish a new AI research and innovation centre here as well, among other initiatives.

"The goal is to significantly reduce AI computing power consumption – up to nine times at equal or better performance – while maintaining or improving performance. Deployment of these solutions is planned by the second half of 2025,” he said.

Data centre operators here, such as Equinix, are also trying to green themselves.

Ms Yee May Leong, managing director for Singapore at Equinix, said that its fifth data centre here uses a proprietary surface cooling technology that allows them to handle high-density workloads while reducing water and power consumption. The company also uses NEWater for its cooling systems.

The company has also retrofitted cooling tower fans with more advanced fans powered by electric motors in its third data center here, which Ms Yee said has resulted in energy savings of 38 to 50 per cent on cooling tower fan operations.

She added that the company is developing a sixth data centre in Singapore that will be specifically designed to manage AI workloads efficiently while prioritising energy efficiency and sustainability.