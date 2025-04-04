Out of sight, out of mind - thirsty, power-hungry Gen AI's hefty impact on the climate. Are we just going to ignore it?
It might be exciting to watch generative AI produce anything with a simple text prompt, but the thirsty and energy-hungry tool comes at a large environmental cost that is expect to continue to grow.
For many people, artificial intelligence has already become a part of life, helping out with repetitive, menial tasks or quick research and generating everything from job application letters to funny memes. It has also made a big positive impact in several industries including healthcare, finance and technology, making it possible for people in these fields to innovate quickly and improve their services and offerings.
Yet, as the technology advances, its hidden costs are coming into sharper focus as well. In a two-part series, CNA TODAY examines some of these covert influences and how individuals, companies and governments may mitigate the adverse impact. This week, we explore how Gen AI requires massive resources to drive its operations and growth, and how that is taking an intense toll on the environment.
Last weekend, social media was seemingly spirited away into the world of Studio Ghibli.
From everyday users to governments, online users flooded the internet with images in the distinct hand-drawn style of films produced by the renown Japanese animation studio, including My Neighbour Totoro and Kiki’s Delivery Services.
However, rather than being hand-drawn, the images inspired by the animation studio were generated using ChatGPT, a generative artificial intelligence (AI) tool created by OpenAI.
In a post on X (formerly Twitter) on Mar 30, OpenAI’s chief executive officer Sam Altman joked: “Can y’all please chill on generating images. This is insane, our team needs sleep.”
Days later, he said on the same channel that a million users had signed up for ChatGPT in an hour – a feat that eclipsed ChatGPT’s record of drawing a million users in five days following its public launch two years ago.
Data from market research firm Similarweb showed that the viral trend drove a spike in ChatGPT use and that the average weekly active users breached the 150 million mark for the first time this year.
Studio Ghibli itself has not commented on the craze, but the trend has sparked fresh debate about copyright infringement.
Some critics have argued that it counts as infringement when AI tools trained on copyrighted created works are used to generate images closely resembling the unique style of a particular artist.
In the midst of the debate, past comments made by Studio Ghibli's co-founder, animator and filmmaker Hayao Miyazaki that criticised AI have resurfaced and made their rounds.
For example, in a 2016 documentary called Never-Ending Man: Hayao Miyazaki, a group of developers showed him an AI-generated animation demo of a zombie that could be used for a video game.
After watching it, the filmmaker said: “Whoever creates this stuff has no idea what pain is whatsoever. I am utterly disgusted … I strongly feel that this is an insult to life itself.”
While this debate rages, there is another troubling effect of generative AI that has been relatively overlooked: Its environmental toll.
The International Energy Agency said that a single ChatGPT query submitted by a user requires 10 times the amount of electricity as a Google search – 2.9 watt-hours (Wh) compared with 0.3 Wh.
A study by researchers at Carnegie Mellon University in the United States and machine learning platform Hugging Face found in 2024 that generating 1,000 images using several generative AI tools requires about 2.907 kilowatt-hours (kWh) on average.
This means that producing a single photo with generative AI can consume as much energy as fully charging an average smartphone, though this may vary depending on the capabilities and computing power required by the generative AI tool.
The energy required to generate text is typically less.
A study by the University of California, Riverside in the US found that a 100-word email generated by an AI chatbot using ChatGPT’s GPT-4 model requires 0.14 kWh. That is still enough electricity to power an LED light bulb for 14 hours.
The same email generated with GPT-4 uses 519 millilitres of water – slightly more than a bottle of water.
Mr Sharad Somani, partner at professional services firm KPMG in Singapore, said that generative AI systems require a large amount of computing power both to train and operate.
“This power demand translates to significant electricity use and unless it is drawn from renewable sources, it contributes to high carbon emissions,” he added.
Mr Somani is also head of environmental, social and governance consulting at KPMG.
Guzzling power aside, experts noted that generative AI’s operation requires a large amount of water and rare earth materials, the extraction of which carries significant environmental costs.
WHY GENERATIVE AI IS BAD FOR THE ENVIRONMENT
Traditional search engines and other traditional AI technologies require computing power as well, but the immense amounts needed to train and operate Gen AI models have an environmental impact far outweighing that of the former, experts told CNA TODAY.
So why does generative AI need all this energy?
Mr Laurence Liew, director of AI innovation at AI Singapore – a national programme focused on enhancing the country’s capabilities in this area – said that every component in the AI supply chain has its own environmental cost.
“Training a single large language model can consume more electricity than hundreds of households use annually," he added.
"The training phase alone for models like GPT-4 or Claude requires thousands of specialised GPUs (graphics processing units) running at full capacity for weeks or months.”
Enter data centres: Mega facilities providing the computing infrastructure that IT systems require, such as servers, data storage drives and equipment like graphics processing units (GPUs).
However, in providing the computing power, these systems generate a significant amount of heat. As a result, data centres consume large amounts of energy and water to power extensive cooling systems, Mr Liew said.
In warm tropical climates like Singapore, data centers also require more energy and water.
"Cooling systems in data centers typically account for a large percentage of total energy consumption, as many operators maintain their equipment at temperatures of 22°C and below," said Mr Jon Curry, vice president of operations for Asia–Pacific at Digital Realty, which operates three data centers in Singapore.
As of May 2024, the over 70 data centres in Singapore provided 1.4 gigawatts of computing capacity. They contributed 82 per cent of greenhouse gas emissions produced by Singapore’s Information and Communication Technology (ICT) industry that year, though the exact amount of emissions is not publicly available.
According to the most recent data from the Ministry of Trade and Industry, data centres were responsible for around 7 per cent of Singapore’s total electricity consumption in 2020.
The hardware needed to support Gen AI also has an environmental impact. These include the lithium-ion batteries used in GPUs, said Mr Vivek Kumar, chief executive officer of the World Wild Fund for Nature (WWF) Singapore.
“The extraction, transportation and supply chains for these materials contribute to carbon emissions, while the reliance on rare earth minerals, sourced through mining operations, leads to ecosystem destruction, resource depletion and pollution,” he added.
To add on to the hefty price tag, building data centers also requires land and other resources, which might result in the loss of natural habitat as land is cleared for the infrastructure.
And as Gen AI capabilities and outcomes become more accurate, the computing power required often increases. This is due to the rise in parameters, or internal variables that enhance a Gen AI’s accuracy.
“To do anything with GPT-3 requires a substantial amount of energy and resources, and that has about 1.75 billion parameters. The newer GPT-4, while more accurate, has parameters estimated to be in the trillions,” said Dr Kirti Jain, the vice-president and head of insights and data global business line for Asia-Pacific and Middle East at technology consultancy Capgemini.
“So you need more energy to power the data centers providing the computing power and more water to cool the data systems.”
WHY THIS IS TROUBLING
With Gen AI driving energy usage in data centres, the International Energy Agency projected that electricity consumption from these facilities could double by 2026.
This could result in a jump from an estimated 460 terawatt-hours in 2022 to more than 1,000 terawatt-hours next year, or roughly the electricity consumption of of all of Japan in one year.
Despite this dark side of Gen AI, it is impossible to stop the growth and adoption of these advanced models as they become increasingly integrated into corporations, both big and small.
The efficiencies that Gen AI can bring to industries, from manufacturing to healthcare, present significant opportunities, experts said.
Adjunct Professor Ngiam Kee Yuan, head of the Artificial Intelligence Office at the National University Health System, said that its secure clinical large language model tool has helped enhance healthcare services.
"A study of NUHS clinicians showed that users of the platform's summarisation tool achieved 40 per cent greater efficiency," said Adj Prof Ngiaml.
"Now adopted by more than 3,600 NUHS staff as the default Gen AI tool, RUSSELL-GPT continues to grow in both capability and adoption."
Analysts at Knight Frank Singapore have also seen their output increase by roughly 1.5 times with the use of Gen AI tools, said Mr Samarth Kasturia, head of strategic consulting and workplace.
For example, it takes menial work like data preparation out of the picture, allowing employees to focus on research and conduct data analytics more quickly.
And in the longer term, he believes Gen AI could in fact be good for the environment.
"For example, it could be used for facility management and reduce energy wastage in an office like maintaining the air conditioning system," he said.
But in the meantime, Mr Kumar of WWF said, AI development must prioritise sustainability: “Investing in energy-efficient models, renewable power sources, and responsible resource management is essential to ensuring that technological progress benefits both people and the planet without deepening environmental harm."
With Singapore setting its sights on becoming an AI hub, it is important to address these resource concerns, said Mr Matthew Oostveen, chief technology officer and vice-president for Asia Pacific and Japan at data storage company Pure Storage.
“Data centres in countries such as Singapore draw their energy supply from power stations, which can potentially strain energy resources with demand from other sectors such as electric vehicles also growing," he noted.
Mr Oostveen added that as the significant amount of water required for cooling data centres puts additional pressure on Singapore’s already strained water resources, it is important for the country to balance technological growth with sustainable resource management.
In response to queries, the Ministry of Digital Development and Information (MDDI) said while Singapore is a small country, it is committed to sustainability, so that it can grow the tech ecosystem while meeting its climate change commitments.
For example, the ministry has launched a Green Data Center Roadmap that sets out how Singapore should grow its data center sector sustainably.
As it plans to increase data center capacity by at least 300 megawatts, it will prioritise "efficient and green energy deployments", added MDDI.
Beyond that, the Building and Construction Authority and Infocomm Media Development Authority (IMDA) refreshed the Green Mark for Data Centres 2024 to raise sustainability standards for data centers, among other things.
"The government is also exploring ways to uplift data center sustainability through regulations. We are studying other jurisdictions and are in early engagement with industry to develop a framework for Singapore’s context," said MDDI.
MDDI added that IMDA, a statutory board under the ministry, rolled out two programmes to lower carbon emissions of software last year.
One of these is the Green Software Trials to assess and quantify the impact of carbon reduction techniques. These techniques includes resource redistribution, application modernisation, AI optimisation and computational offload.
"The trials will also generate valuable data and insights for IMDA to create green software guidelines for the industry," said MDDI.
Globally too, efforts are underway to address the perils and promises posed by power-hungry Gen AI.
The European Union, for one, introduced the first-ever legal framework on AI last year, which includes provisions for energy consumption reporting, and principles for developing and using AI systems in a “sustainable and environmentally friendly manner”.
REDUCING AI'S CLIMATE IMPACT
Several businesses and organisations in Singapore told CNA TODAY that they have taken proactive measures to mitigate the environmental impact of Gen AI, which they use in their operations.
Singapore’s biggest bank DBS said that it has a four-lever approach to address environmental challenges, such as reducing consumption of resources and generating renewable energy.
It also buys green products, energy and renewable energy certificates, as well as carbon offsets. Such certificates act as a mechanism for accounting, tracking and assigning ownership of renewable energy.
Assoc Prof Daniel Ting, director at Singhealth's AI Office, said that the organisation is "cognizant of the amount of compute resources used" in training its AI models.
Singhealth has developed several Gen AI projects like Note Buddy, which transcribes and translates doctor-patient consultations into medical notes and is used by 1,700 healthcare professionals across Singhealth.
"We endeavour to use small models that require less compute resources where possible, and train AI models for highly specific tasks. This ensures that computing resources are used efficiently and keeps energy usage at an optimal level," said Assoc Prof Ting.
NUHS also seeks to use renewable energy sources for compute whenever possible, said Adj Prof Ngiam of the hospital group's Gen AI usage.
As for small and medium-sized enterprises (SMEs), the environmental impact of their usage of Gen AI, while not well studied, is likely minimal, said experts.
“SMEs typically lack the capital for investing in efficient AI infrastructure and have limited in-house expertise on sustainable deployment,” said Mr Liew of AI Singapore.
"Many struggle just to begin their AI journey, making environmental considerations seem like a luxury rather than a necessity."
Several tech companies behind Gen AI programmes also said that they are actively working to minimise the environmental costs.
A spokesperson from Google told CNA TODAY that it has deployed strategies to manage the environmental impact of the company’s AI. These include building energy-efficient computing infrastructure and optimising its AI model training.
“Compared to five years ago, (Google’s data centres) now deliver around four times as much computing power per unit of electrical power,” said the spokesperson. Its data centres are optimised such that they use lesser power than the industry average.
The company has also identified, tested and adopted practices that can “reduce the energy required to train an AI model by up to 100 times and reduce associated emissions by up to 1,000 times”, among other things.
“Across Asia-Pacific, the way Google tackles our carbon, water, waste and ecological impact is tailored to each country… We also know that scaling AI and using it to accelerate climate action is just as crucial as addressing the environmental impact associated with it,” said the spokesperson.
The spokesperson noted that AI itself could be used for good, citing a Boston Consulting Group study which suggests that AI could mitigate 5 to 10 per cent of global greenhouse gas emissions by 2030.
Mr Arun Biswas, managing partner for strategic sales and sustainability at IBM Consulting APAC, told CNA TODAY that the company is “committed to developing sustainable AI”.
For example, he said the company's new IBM Telum II processor is designed to lower energy consumption during both the training and inference phases of AI, contributing to reduced carbon emissions. Its data centres are also located near renewable energy sources and use a hybrid cloud model, allowing them to reduce energy waste while transiting and computing data.
Mr Biswas added that IBM is collaborating with the National University of Singapore to establish a new AI research and innovation centre here as well, among other initiatives.
"The goal is to significantly reduce AI computing power consumption – up to nine times at equal or better performance – while maintaining or improving performance. Deployment of these solutions is planned by the second half of 2025,” he said.
Data centre operators here, such as Equinix, are also trying to green themselves.
Ms Yee May Leong, managing director for Singapore at Equinix, said that its fifth data centre here uses a proprietary surface cooling technology that allows them to handle high-density workloads while reducing water and power consumption. The company also uses NEWater for its cooling systems.
The company has also retrofitted cooling tower fans with more advanced fans powered by electric motors in its third data center here, which Ms Yee said has resulted in energy savings of 38 to 50 per cent on cooling tower fan operations.
She added that the company is developing a sixth data centre in Singapore that will be specifically designed to manage AI workloads efficiently while prioritising energy efficiency and sustainability.
Mr Curry of Digital Realty said its three data centers run on 100 per cent renewable energy coverage as of March 2025, with some of its power coming from solar facilities installed on-site in 2023 and 2024.
It has also taken on other initiatives, such as a collaboration with national water agency PUB to pilot a cooling tower which can reduce the amount of water discharged from its cooling systems monthly by 60 per cent, or about 650,000 liters.
Alibaba Cloud Intelligence Singapore's deputy country manager, Mr Hon Keat Choong, meanwhile, said the company has pledged to use 100 per cent clean energy by 2030.
He added that in the fiscal year for 2023/24, the company's self-built data centers improved its power usage efficiency and 56 per cent of electricity consumption came from clean sources.
Mr Hon said the company has also developed Energy Expert, a management tool which allows enterprises to measure and analyse their carbon emissions and energy consumption using AI. This has been used by 3,000 organisations globally, including in Singapore.
MAKING GEN AI GREENER
While many believe that the future efficiencies of Gen AI will outweigh the current environmental costs, Mr Kumar of WWF warned that this assumption is problematic.
“It shifts our focus away from making sustainable AI a priority. We become so focused on what AI can do and its promised efficiencies that we stop asking how to make the technology itself more sustainable.
“While AI can be beneficial, we still need to make sure that its infrastructure and full life cycle have as little environmental impact as possible,” he said.
However, there are several hurdles in making Gen AI models environmentally sustainable, one of which is the design and use of energy-efficient hardware, said Mr Somani of KPMG.
For example, developing cutting-edge AI chips that are more sustainable would require substantial investments in research and development. This also means that it would be costly and harder for small firms to access and use newer and greener technology.
“Compounding this problem is the rapid pace of technological innovation, which drives frequent hardware upgrades. This not only increases costs but also contributes to the rise of e-waste, diluting any long-term environmental benefits,” he said.
Accessing renewable energy can also pose a challenge due to limited availability and high costs. This makes it difficult for businesses and data centres to move away from traditional energy sources such as fuel, said Mr Somani.
Sustainability can also get in the way of development, he added.
“While smaller, energy-efficient AI models can reduce environmental impact, they sometimes trade off performance or computational power. For applications requiring high precision, this trade-off makes them less practical,” he said.
“Additionally, many companies prioritise rapid market entry and profitability over sustainability, slowing the adoption of energy-efficient practices.”
So, is there a way to unlock the full potential of Gen AI while minimising its harmful impact on the environment?
Mr Oostveen of Pure Storage said companies developing AI should look at improving the efficiency of their models and hence reducing the computing power needed.
He pointed to DeepSeek, a Chinese AI model on par with OpenAI and Meta’s advanced models but developed at a fraction of their costs.
“DeepSeek’s approach is rooted in a mixture-of-experts model, where smaller, highly trained models work together in tandem. This sophisticated method selects the most appropriate expert model, optimising for both performance and efficiency.”
Achieving model efficiency ensures that supporting hardware can meet computing power needs and energy consumption, he said.
“Apart from hardware, prioritising smarter data management can help reduce AI’s environmental impact,” said Mr Oostveen, adding that large data sets and unnecessary data increase the computing power required, which in turn raises electricity and water needs.
Dr Kirti of Capgemini added that users should also be mindful of their AI usage and its impact on the environment. For example, instead of turning to Gen AI tools for every question, opting for other tools, such as a map app, for directions would be a less resource-intensive option.
Ms Sammie Leung, a partner specialising in sustainability and climate change at PwC Singapore, said that data centres should also be strategic with their infrastructure and design. For example, their cooling systems should be optimised to ensure they are as efficient as possible.
However, greater efforts are needed to make renewable energy more accessible so that data centres can rely on less carbon-intensive options, said Ms Leung, who echoed the views of several experts that nuclear energy could be a reliable alternative.
She added that while there is a strong need to mitigate the environmental impact of Gen AI “before it's too late”, it does not mean that Gen AI should not be used or improved.
“If we do not fix this issue with green energy sources for Gen AI, the planet will not forgive us… but there are benefits and efficiencies (Gen AI) provides that we should not limit either,” Ms Leung said.
Mr Liew of AI Singapore said that building energy usage metrics directly into developer tools can help make developers more aware of energy consumption.
“What gets measured gets managed. By exposing energy consumption information within AI development environments, tool creators can nudge developers towards more sustainable choices.”
Mr Liew added that beyond technical optimisation, fundamentally rethinking how one approaches AI development is another way to reduce Gen AI’s environmental impact. For example, developers could look into adapting existing AI models rather than training new ones from scratch, avoiding the resource-intensive task.
“The environmental challenges of AI are substantial, but so is our capacity for innovation," he said.
"With deliberate focus and collaborative effort across industry, government, and academia, we can ensure that AI's benefits don't come at the expense of our planet's future."