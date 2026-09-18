Technology, AI has made us hasty readers – and that's a big problem

Some of Mr Julian Teo's secondary school students are in such a rush to answer mathematics questions that they skip over words. Others start working out the solution even before they finish reading.

The 48-year-old mathematics teacher said that he has seen this worrying pattern become increasingly common among his students over the past five years.

He showed CNA TODAY an example of the kind of problem sum that his students find too long to read properly. At 146 words, it required them to calculate the cost of driving between four cities.

"Their reading, comprehension and understanding skills are lacking because they don't read books, or long texts or articles, so chunks of words are tough for them," Mr Teo said. He has taught mathematics in various secondary schools for more than 20 years.

Indeed, the results of the 2025 OECD Programme for International Student Assessment (PISA), released on Sep 8 this year, showed that Mr Teo's students are unlikely to be an anomaly.

The test found that although Singapore's 15-year-olds still ranked first in reading, the country's average reading scores fell by eight points from 543 in 2022 to 535 in 2025.

This phenomenon is not unique to Singapore; it is evident among teenagers globally.

Across 91 countries, 760,000 students aged 15 took the test. Their average reading score was 461 in 2025, down from 476 in 2022.

OECD, the Organisation for Economic Co-operation and Development, which conducts the test once every three years, said in its PISA 2025 Results report: "This trend is particularly concerning because reading skills underpin learning across the curriculum and are essential for finding, evaluating, interpreting and reflecting on information in an increasingly digital world."